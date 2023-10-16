America Can ‘Absolutely’ Afford Another War Says US Treasury Secretary

America can “absolutely” afford to financially support Israel’s war with Gaza as well Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
In an interview with Sky News Yellen said “America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia”
She continued: “We do need to come up with funds, both for Israel and for Ukraine. This is a priority….It’s really up to the House to find, seat a speaker and to put us in a position where legislation can be passed.”
When asked if US support for Israel was “unconditional,” Yellen repied: “America stands behind Israel, period. We stand with Israel. They have a right to defend themselves.”
