American Cancer Society: ‘Treating Patients Is Harming the Planet – They Should Be Left To Die’

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has warned that treating cancer patients is bad for the planet because the “carbon footprint” of many procedures is too large.

Since 2020, the global elite have all begun promoting the idea that treating cancer has a high “climate impact.”

On May 18, 2020, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, a journal of the ACS, published a scaremongering “science” paper warning that treating cancer is contributing to “man-made global warming.”

Slaynews.com reports: These claims have continued to grow in the little more than three years since that study was published.

However, the United States is now suffering from a mysterious shortage of cancer treatment pharmaceuticals.

According to the ACS in 2020, the “carbon footprint of cancer care” has become too large.

The ACS argues that trying to rid patients of the disease threatens to accelerate allegedly man-made “climate change.”

Now in 2023, either predictively or by design, there is a mysterious lack of the usual drug-based tools that cancer clinicians use to treat patients.

Before the shortage, some cancer clinicians were also complaining that the treatments are damaging the environment.

Is all of this just one big strange coincidence, or was the plan all along to blame modern medicine for planetary warming while simultaneously phasing out cancer care under the guise of there no longer being enough cancer drugs available to treat everyone?

Marc Morano of Climate Depot chimed in on the matter, noting that it is certainly strange, to say the least, that things like anesthesia and cancer drugs are suddenly in the crosshairs for elimination by the “global warming” crowd.

With anesthesia, they are outright trying to ban certain types of it that supposedly impact the climate the worst, but with cancer drugs, there are all of a sudden, not enough of them making it into cancer clinics.

The Lancet recently published a study about the cancer drug shortage and how it affected cancer care.

Chemotherapy drugs, in particular, are in short supply in the United States, reaching three-decade lows.

The shortage is now at the level that experts are calling the situation a “crisis point.”

As many as 100,000 patients are now no longer able access to chemotherapy drugs like they once did.

Corporate media outlets like Politico and PBS News are warning that both doctors and patients are increasingly having to make tough choices about what to do as an alternative.

Hospitals and cancer centers across the country are running out of two major injectable cancer drugs: carboplatin and cisplatin.

Politico, meanwhile, is just about celebrating these shortages by running headlines that state: “Can Hospitals Turn Into Climate Change Fighting Machines? Inside the greening of American health care.”

Since “green” is typically code for anti-human, we can only assume that what they mean by the “greening” of health care is that patients will be left with increasingly fewer treatment options.

More of them will end up dying as a result, which will “green” the planet further by leaving fewer people alive.

There is also a power shift happening as well, thanks to the new allowances by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the importation of cancer drugs from communist China, which increasingly produces drugs for America.

In other words, another American industry is being outsourced to one of the country’s biggest political enemies.

All of this seems to be aimed at further weakening America’s economic status while bolstering that of Communist China.

And it is all being done under the guise of “fighting man-made climate change.”