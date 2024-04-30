Arizona Becomes First U.S. State To Declare mRNA Vaccines ‘Biological Weapons of War’

Arizona has become the first U.S. State to pass a resolution declaring the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to be “biological and technological weapons.”
The Arizona GOP voted and passed the “Ban the Jab” resolution with a whopping 96% of the vote after it was submitted by Dan Schultz of PrecinctStrategy.com.
The resolution calls for Gov. Katie Hobbs to make the sale and distribution of all mRNA shots in the state a criminal offence, and for the Attorney General “to immediately seize all COVID injections” and “perform a forensic analysis on these so-called ‘vaccines.’”
Infowars.com reports: “Proponents of the resolution argue that the vaccines have not undergone sufficient testing and that their potential long-term effects are unknown,” Chester Tam reported on SubStack.
“They point to reports of adverse reactions and vaccine-related injuries as evidence of the risks associated with vaccination. Additionally, the resolution calls for a forensic analysis of the vaccine vials to determine their contents and potential impact on public health. This demand for further investigation underscores the deep-seated skepticism and mistrust surrounding COVID-19 vaccines within certain political circles.”
This comes in addition to 10 Florida Republican County Parties which have already passed ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons.
Those groups have also called on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to prohibit their distribution and the Florida Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.
The Arizona GOP was scheduled to vote on the resolution in January, but other business and debates delayed the vote.
Arizona ‘Ban the Jab’ Resolution:
Whereas:
Strong and credible evidence shows Covid 19 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons, and
Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects, and
an enormous number of people have died and or have been permanently disabled after having been injected by the Covid 19 injections, and
strong and credible evidence from Sweden exists that Covid mRNA shots alter human DNA, and
government agencies, media, and tech companies, and other corporations have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective, and
The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to the mRNA injections, and continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity,
Resolved:
On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the 2024 Arizona Republican Party Presidential Nominating Convention Delegates call upon Governor Hobbs and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in Arizona, and for the Arizona Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in Arizona and perform a forensic analysis on these so-called “vaccines.”