Arizona Becomes First U.S. State To Declare mRNA Vaccines ‘Biological Weapons of War’

Arizona has become the first U.S. State to pass a resolution declaring the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to be “biological and technological weapons.”

The Arizona GOP voted and passed the “Ban the Jab” resolution with a whopping 96% of the vote after it was submitted by Dan Schultz of PrecinctStrategy.com.

The resolution calls for Gov. Katie Hobbs to make the sale and distribution of all mRNA shots in the state a criminal offence, and for the Attorney General “to immediately seize all COVID injections” and “perform a forensic analysis on these so-called ‘vaccines.’”

Infowars.com reports: “Proponents of the resolution argue that the vaccines have not undergone sufficient testing and that their potential long-term effects are unknown,” Chester Tam reported on SubStack.

“They point to reports of adverse reactions and vaccine-related injuries as evidence of the risks associated with vaccination. Additionally, the resolution calls for a forensic analysis of the vaccine vials to determine their contents and potential impact on public health. This demand for further investigation underscores the deep-seated skepticism and mistrust surrounding COVID-19 vaccines within certain political circles.”

This comes in addition to 10 Florida Republican County Parties which have already passed ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons.

Those groups have also called on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to prohibit their distribution and the Florida Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.

The Arizona GOP was scheduled to vote on the resolution in January, but other business and debates delayed the vote.

