Obama Urges Biden Advisers To Bolster Reelection Campaign

Former president Barack Obama is reportedly concerned about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign.

Worried about Trump and Bidens failing ratings, he is urging the presidents advisers to bolster his 2024 reelection efforts

According to the Washington Post, Obama believes Biden’s chances could be improved by empowering people in the campaign to act without the need to seek approval from the White House.

Biden and his puppet master discussed the campaign during a private lunch earlier this year at the White House

RT reports: The former president reportedly became “animated” while talking about the 2024 election and the prospect of a Trump victory.

Obama recalled the success of his 2012 campaign, when top aides took charge of reelection operations on the ground across the country, and criticized Biden’s approach of leaving his advisers in the White House.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity, Obama did not refer to anything specific in the campaign structure, but suggested that it needs to “move aggressively” as Trump has built a solid lead among candidates in his party ahead of the Republican primaries, polls indicate.

He did not recommend any specific individuals to be recruited by the campaign, but reportedly mentioned his senior strategist, David Plouffe, who led Obama’s 2008 race, as an example of someone who could help.

The Biden campaign and Obama’s spokespersons did not respond to a request for comment from the Washington Post.

Obama warned earlier this year that Donald Trump could be a more formidable challenger than many Democrats realize. He is reportedly not only concerned about Biden’s weak polling numbers, but also the effectiveness of his unorthodox campaign structure.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodrigues, is based in the campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, while his top aides – Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon, and Steve Ricchetti – work from the White House. Some Democrats have raised concerns that the campaign may not be able to immediately respond to fast-moving developments.

David Axelrod, a former senior presidential adviser, suggested that Biden should consider dropping out of the 2024 race.