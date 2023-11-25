Irish Gov’t: ‘Citizens Who Oppose Violent Migrants Are Far-Right Terrorists’

Irish citizens who dare to speak out against violent migrants attacking their children are ‘dangerous far-right terrorists’, according to the mainstream media and government in Ireland.
From the far-left Sky News to the Financial Times, mainstream media outlets labeled the angry Irish protesters who demonstrated in response to school children being stabbed by an Algerian migrant as “far-right racists.”
Three children were seriously injured with a five-year-old girl and her schoolteacher both remaining in critical condition at a Dublin hospital after the stabbing rampage.
Infowars.com reports: Irish Police Commissioner Drew Harris also blamed the riots on a “complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.”
An angry Irish man confronted an Irish Times journalist for labeling anti-mass immigration citizens as “far-right” in previous articles.
UFC superstar Conor McGregor commented on the encounter, writing, “Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing down, we are only warming up.”
He continued, “There will be no backing down until real change is implemented for the safety of our nation. We are not losing any more of our woman and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place. Call it what you want. We do not care. May God help us all. Ireland for victory.”
There’s also footage of local Irishmen calling out looters who appeared to be migrants for robbing shops, telling them, “Three Irish kids stabbed! You don’t fucking rob shops. Have a bit of respect for our town!”
Another video showed an apparent confrontation between a protester and rioter.
One X user noted, the looters in Dublin “look very ‘diverse.’”
In response to the riot, the Irish prime minister is reportedly set to tighten hate and incitement legislation instead of focusing on how the nation can crack down on migrant crime.
The demonstrators, not the migrant maniac, “brought shame to Ireland,” according to the Irish prime minister.
34 people were arrested following the night of destruction throughout Dublin overnight.
However, it’s unclear how many of the looters and vandals were people actually protesting the migrant attack and how many were simply hoodlums and other migrants taking advantage of the chaos.
