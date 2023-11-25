Irish Gov’t: ‘Citizens Who Oppose Violent Migrants Are Far-Right Terrorists’

Irish citizens who dare to speak out against violent migrants attacking their children are ‘dangerous far-right terrorists’, according to the mainstream media and government in Ireland.

From the far-left Sky News to the Financial Times, mainstream media outlets labeled the angry Irish protesters who demonstrated in response to school children being stabbed by an Algerian migrant as “far-right racists.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Three children were seriously injured with a five-year-old girl and her schoolteacher both remaining in critical condition at a Dublin hospital after the stabbing rampage.

You are now “Far-Right” if you are against kids being stabbed pic.twitter.com/POSfXwoyLq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2023

“Far-right” is when you’re against the stabbing of children pic.twitter.com/HzxmPNpS9H — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 23, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Irish Police Commissioner Drew Harris also blamed the riots on a “complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.”

Police have said a "complete hooligan lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology" is behind violent protests in Dublin after three young children were injured in a stabbing outside a primary school.



Read more: /https://t.co/56EGHcMMp3 pic.twitter.com/JS0KmfHANN — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 23, 2023

An angry Irish man confronted an Irish Times journalist for labeling anti-mass immigration citizens as “far-right” in previous articles.

Dublin reporter who’s known to smear opponents of mass-immigration as “far right” gets called out by a resident after showing at site of the stabbing incident that involved children



pic.twitter.com/sLOPWSxoki — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 24, 2023

UFC superstar Conor McGregor commented on the encounter, writing, “Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing down, we are only warming up.”

He continued, “There will be no backing down until real change is implemented for the safety of our nation. We are not losing any more of our woman and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place. Call it what you want. We do not care. May God help us all. Ireland for victory.”

Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing… https://t.co/v7Zi1Rt50O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

There’s also footage of local Irishmen calling out looters who appeared to be migrants for robbing shops, telling them, “Three Irish kids stabbed! You don’t fucking rob shops. Have a bit of respect for our town!”

Another video showed an apparent confrontation between a protester and rioter.

One X user noted, the looters in Dublin “look very ‘diverse.’”

In response to the riot, the Irish prime minister is reportedly set to tighten hate and incitement legislation instead of focusing on how the nation can crack down on migrant crime.

The demonstrators, not the migrant maniac, “brought shame to Ireland,” according to the Irish prime minister.

Muslim Jihadists stabbed children in Dublin.



Irish 🇮🇪 prime minister: “The protesters [against the stabbing] brought shame to Ireland 👇



What is this clownship? 🤡



pic.twitter.com/KdiEljvc16 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 24, 2023

34 people were arrested following the night of destruction throughout Dublin overnight.

However, it’s unclear how many of the looters and vandals were people actually protesting the migrant attack and how many were simply hoodlums and other migrants taking advantage of the chaos.