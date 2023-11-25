Gates Foundation Insider Boasts BILLIONS Will Die In 2024 Plandemic

Three years ago, Bill Gates openly bragged that a future pandemic would wipe billions of people off the face of the earth. Speaking with his trademark smirk, Gates could not have been clearer about his plans for the future.

Now, according to a Gates Foundation insider, plans for the promised pandemic are underway and the global elite are planning to shift their depopulation agenda into high gear.

What is the event they are planning? It is a severe pandemic, worse than COVID-19, targeting young people and children.

Gates is trying desperately to stop any information about this disturbing plan from leaking out to the public, but unfortunately for him there are now too many people determined to expose his evil to the world.

Gates is furious that his plans are being thwarted by so-called “conspiracy theorists” who are determined to expose his evil agenda.

Appearing on the Trevor Noah podcast this week, Gates railed against so-called “conspiracy theorists” who are making his “super important work” much harder than it used to be.

Gates only has himself to blame. Like other members of the globalist elite, he has become arrogant and is now saying the quiet parts out loud. Whereas once this kind of talk would have only been possible in a dark and smokey back room, Gates is now sharing his vision for the depopulation of the world right out in the open.

Remember “Event 201”, a preparedness exercise featuring a coronavirus pandemic, conducted in October 2019 under the auspices of the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and involving the usual suspects including the World Health Organization, China’s CDC, Anthony Fauci and others?

The timing was exquisite, and the COVID-19 pandemic started within weeks of the exercise and went on just as they predicted it would. The globalist elite were in heaven. The World Economic Forum could not resist gloating about the situation, singing the praises of “brutally efficient” lockdowns.

The average person was terrified into submissive compliance by mainstream media, who shamelessly served as hand maidens of the elite. We were locked down, punished, made ill, injected and impoverished. The economic consequences for everyday people have been disastrous and are continuing to mount.

In case you doubt that the elite are happy about this, take a look at the size of Bill Gates’ psychopathic smile when CNN host Fareed Zakaria says the economy is going to take a long time to recover.

Of course, the rich got richer. The elite are now more elite than ever before.

And of course, the elites themselves did not have to suffer through punishing lockdowns. The World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum are both based in Switzerland which happened to be one of the few countries that did not enforce lockdowns and mask orders.

It’s one rule for thee and another for me.

Considering the suffering inflicted on humanity by the elite these past few years, it is imperative that we keep a very close eye on the actions of those who profited from the pandemic.

In particular, you should be aware that a new pandemic is spreading through China, hospitalizing children, and causing brainwashed liberals to beg the government to lockdown society all over again.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, the new pandemic has the elite’s fingerprints all over it.

What are the odds that just one week after Joe Biden met with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and Democrat Party megadonors, China is now announcing another Covid-like illness that is tearing through the country?

Just in time for the 2024 election.

Joe and Xi did the same thing in 2020!

Of course, paid propaganda journalists and so-called fact checkers will soon arrive to declare this to be a big conspiracy theory by citing references of the institutions which are clearly a part of the conspiracy against humanity.

But we saw what they did in the Covid pandemic and we took notes. We are not letting them get away with that one again.

According to Gates, the “lessons learned” from 2020 involve the elite taking a much stronger stance against so-called “misinformation” than during the Covid pandemic.

How does this play out in the real world? It means there will be even more censorship and suppression of free speech when the next pandemic is rolled out to the world.

After all, during Covid the skeptics won out, which is NOT acceptable to Bill Gates. Despite having the weight of the mainstream media and global autocratic control infrastructure stacked against us, we managed to prevail by refusing to be bullied and silenced by their authoritarian tactics.

So, Bill Gates is planning the next catastrophic contagion pandemic, killing younger people, where a much stronger misinformation control will be undertaken. According to Gates, countries must prioritize efforts to increase trust in government and public health.

Gates now understands that we are onto him. Let’s face it, there are just far too many coincidences when it comes to Gates to allow him to work away quietly in the shadows without watching him closely.

He has an uncanny ability to “foresee” future pandemics. In addition to preparing for the Covid-19 pandemic via Event 201, he also conducted a “monkeypox preparedness exercise” in 2021 that predicted the emergence of monkeypox down to the exact month when it emerged!

Bill Gates is a brilliant investor, on a par with Nancy Pelosi. He bought equity in a barely-known biotech startup called BioNTech just two months before the Covid-19 pandemic started and made well over a billion dollars. Remember, BioNTech supplies the Pfizer Covid vaccine — despite having never worked on vaccines before the pandemic.

So, I recommend listening closely when Bill Gates predicts a future pandemic. He knows something we might not be aware of.

And he can’t help gloating about the “next one.”

No Bill Gates, the next pandemic won’t get any attention because you will be locked up by then.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and politicians has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are making their move.

This is a shameless, naked power grab by Gates and the globalist elites and it must not be allowed to succeed.

But thanks to people who refuse to succumb to their brainwashing, people like you, the global elite are finding it much harder than they thought.

