An investigative journalist who exposed Ukraine President Voloydymr Zelensky’s rapidly expanding portfolio of luxury villas located in exclusive locations around the world has been found dead with severe injuries indicating he was beaten to death, according to local reports.

Independent journalist Mohammed Al-Alawi reported on the purchase of a villa for $4.85 million in August by Olga Kiyashko, Zelensky’s mother-in-law, publishing leaked documents as proof of his claims.

Al-Alawi’s report raised questions of corruption and misappropriation of US aid to Ukraine by the Zelenskyy family.

NEWS:🚨 Egyptian investigatative journalist Mohammed Al-Alawi goes exlusive in deep dicing expose on the latest Zelensky family Private luxury Villa in his home countrys private resort city of El Gouna,



Zelensky has this property under his mother in law Olga Kiyashko.#ukraine… pic.twitter.com/sM3zFwio7H — WorldMovement (@World_Movement_) August 29, 2023

Middle East Monitor report: Al-Alawi’s body was discovered in the Red Sea city of Hurghada, with fractures and bruises found on the body. The cause of death was due to a cerebral hemorrhage as a result of a severe brain injury. The report, citing a source, also disclosed that the journalist had been beaten by a group of people.

The allegations have been denied by both the Ukrainian embassy in Egypt as “Russian propaganda”, while Orascom Development, the owner of the El Gouna resort issued a statement saying the reports were “completely false.”

“Despite the care taken to protect customer data, and not to disclose any information or details about them, after reviewing all records, we confirm that there is no record indicating that Zelenskyy or any of his family members own any property in El Gouna,” it stated.

In a recent interview, the deceased’s brother Ahmed Al-Alawi said that Mohammed’s investigation was his brother’s first big job, but that he started to receive death threats following its release. He also said that the police believe that it was an assassination carried out by Ukrainian operatives.