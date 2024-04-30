British MP Stuns Parliament: “COVID Jabs Have Killed More People Than the Holocaust”

British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen stunned parliament earlier this week when he declared that the experimental mRNA shots have killed “between 10 and 20 million people” and told his fellow MPs that they have “blood on their hands”.

“The evidence was pretty considerable 18 months ago when I first spoke out. It’s overwhelming now. Every week there’s more evidence,” Bridgen told GB News, citing a recent Japanese research paper that found “a clear link between people who’ve had the boosters and increased cancer.”

Breaking News: British MP Andrew Bridgen London makes shock claim.



"I'm afraid I think its going to be bigger than the holocaust because there's got to be between 10 and 20 million people who have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide"



"the vaccine rollout is… pic.twitter.com/wl9wNNIHIP — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) April 29, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “We know why, it’s the SV40, the Simian Virus 40 promoter region that Pfizer didn’t disclose in their vaccines that’s clearly promoting cancer,” he said.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The MPs have got their hands in blood up to their armpits they put out hundreds if not thousands of letters saying that the vaccines are safe and effective over the last few years,” Bridgen continued.

“There’s a general election coming later this year, and they really just want to hold the line. So after the general election, because on both sides of the House there’s so much political capital that the vaccines are safe and effective, which they are neither safe nor effective.”

Bridgen went on to point out that experts’ claims that the COVID shot rollout was a crime against humanity on par with the Holocaust is likely a conservative estimate.

“A leading cardiologist had said that the vaccine rollout is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust. I’m afraid I think it’s going to be bigger than the Holocaust because I think we’re going to be somewhere between 10 and 20 million people who have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide — and it’s still going up.”

The Health Canada regulator confirmed in 2023 the presence of a Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA sequence fragments in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the manufacturer had not previously disclosed.

Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou pushed back against the agency’s characterization, claiming SV40 is not included in either starting materials, plasmid DNA or in the final product of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been reviewed by multiple regulatory authorities, including the EMA and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and advisory bodies globally and has met all safety and quality control guidelines,” Antoniou said in a statement.

Infowars reported last year that a scientific report published by the Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that the COVID shots were causally linked to a drastic increase in all-cause mortality in 17 countries, ultimately resulting in 17 million deaths worldwide.