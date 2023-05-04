Australia: Doctor Files New Class Action Lawsuit Against Govt Over Vaccine Injuries

A landmark covid vaccine injury class action lawsuit has been filed against the Australian government and the medicines regulator.

Both the Australian government and the pharmaceuticals agency are being sued over injuries sustained from receiving the experimental covid vaccine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The nation-wide suit which was filed in the New South Wales Federal Court on Wednesday has 500 complainants, including the three named applicants, and seeks redress for those left injured or bereaved by the jabs.

One of the applicants, who suffered a severe heart condition after getting the Pfizer jab, claims there was a ‘cover-up’ during the vaccine rollout which hid the potential risks, the Daily Mail reported.

The lawsuit was organised by Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann, a general practitioner from Queensland.

Dr McCann tweeted: “These injured and bereaved have suffered immense loss, pain, and grief. Just as heartbreaking has been the gaslighting and silence, which has left them feeling abandoned. We cannot simply ‘move on’ from COVID and leave them behind”

Thank you for sharing this news @RefugeOfSinner5 These injured and bereaved have suffered immense loss, pain and grief. Just as heartbreaking has been the gaslighting and silence, which has left them feeling abandoned. We cannot simply 'move on' from covid and leave them behind. https://t.co/TSxqYaqtOf — DrMelissaMcCann (@drmelissamccann) April 26, 2023

TGP reports: Those being sued include the federal government, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Murphy, and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) spokesperson Professor John Skerritt, Epoch Times reported.

The plaintiffs allege that they were injured, had to pay for medical bills, and lost money because of the government’s “negligent or wrongful” promotion of the use of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The action will argue that the Therapeutic Goods Administration [TGA] did not fulfil their duty to properly regulate the COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in considerable harm and damage to Australians,” said Natalie Strijland from NR Barbi Solicitor.

“The claim now proceeds upon the basis that the government, in fact, acted negligently in approving the vaccines and also by failing to withdraw them after approval based upon the known evidence,” Strijland said.

“Australians who have experienced a serious adverse event following COVID-19 vaccination are invited to step forward and register for this class action.”

Epoch Times reported:

The Australian government operates a vaccine injury compensation scheme that has, thus far, paid out over $7.3 million (US$4.87 million) to 137 claimants. It has received 3,501 applications and is progressing with 2,263, according to figures obtained by news.com.au. The Department of Social Services has previously estimated the government could be liable for a payout of $77 million (US$49.35 million). Lawyers assisting patients have noted the challenges with navigating the scheme. “We’ve had just under 350 inquiries about adverse outcomes, and they have been extremely varied, but most of them have a condition that has some ongoing impact. Not many seem to fit within the criteria of the six categories,” personal injury lawyer Clare Eves told The Epoch Times previously. Meanwhile, in response to the class action, the Australian Department of Health said, “The department is aware of a proceeding commenced today in the Federal Court of Australia by applicants represented by NR Barbi Solicitor Pty Ltd. As the matter is before the court, it is inappropriate to comment further.”

Back in December, former Australian Medical Association President Dr. Kerryn Phelps broke her silence about the “devastating” side effects she and her wife experienced after receiving the Covid vaccine. She criticized regulators for their attempts to control the public by threatening the doctors.

Professor Kerryn Phelps was an outspoken advocate of mass Covid vaccinations for both adults and kids.

She participated in multiple interviews and panels pushing the vaccine.

The nationally-renowned doctor and marriage equality advocate revealed that both she and her wife had suffered serious and ongoing injuries as a result of Covid vaccines, according to News.com.

She said the true number of adverse events is much greater than reported, citing underreporting and “threats” from medical authorities.

She pleaded for an Australian parliamentary committee to examine dangers of the mRNA vaccines on Monday. Their risks go far beyond their known dangers of myocarditis, and both she and her wife personally suffered long-term side effects following their Pfizer jabs, she said.

In an explosive submission to Parliament’s Long Covid inquiry, Phelps stated, “This is an issue that I have witnessed first-hand with my wife who suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunisation.”