Barack Obama Orders Govt’s To Prepare Public For Imminent Depopulation Event 

The Obamas are back and as usual they are doing the devil’s work. Leave The World Behind is a new Netflix movie produced by the Obamas about a major cyber attack and “global communications breakdown” that just so happens to leave the world in ruins, allowing the globalist elite to usher in a new world order.

The Obama’s plot also just so happens to mirror the great cyber attack disaster that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum have been threatening to unleash on humanity since the Covid pandemic went away.

The parallels between the Obama’s new movie and the World Economic Forum’s plans are so striking we simply have to call them out on their evil and warn potential viewers that this is a work of dark occult predictive programming that must be avoided at all costs.

Nobody who suffered through eight years of the Obama administration will be surprised to hear that the Obamas play the race card in the movie, sneaking in a subplot about how white people cannot be trusted.

From this inauspicious beginning, the Obama’s movie only gets worse.

One only needs to watch the official trailer to understand what it is truly about: Predictive Programming. Here’s a look at this piece of supposed “entertainment”.

Remember Klaus Schwab’s disturbing presentation about cyber attacks? Keep that in mind as we watch another video the WEF recently posted about an upcoming “cyber pandemic” and tell me the elite are not programming us.

The truth is that the Obama’s did not make Leave The World Behind for our entertainment. It is all about planting ideas and concepts in our collective heads. It is about normalizing new levels of tyranny and hysteria by presenting them as a logical evolution of the current context.

In short, it is about predictive programming.

Allan Watts originally defined “predictive programming” as follows:

“Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”

Watts hit the nail on the head. The Obamas are engaged in psychological warfare to condition the public for planned societal changes long threatened by the globalist elite.

The mainstream media has also been co-opted to spread fear and program the masses. Fox News is already throwing around the words “crisis” and “chaos.” These words are designed to invoke fear in the audience but actually they are an understatement.

As usual, Fox News gives their audience a sneak peek of the truth, but they do not go nearly far enough.

China infiltrating our critical systems is not the real nature of the threat. China is just the tip of the iceberg. In reality, the global elite, led by Klaus Schwab and the WEF have been threatening for years to unleash a crippling cyber attack that will bring Western society to its knees, sow chaos, and provide the great “shock” necessary to bring about the New World Order transformation they have been threatening.

Make no mistake, the elite are planning to unleash the chaos necessary to usher in the New World Order. Last week, British Deputy Prime Minister and WEF-affiliate Oliver Dowden warned Brits they will be thrown back into an “analogue” era when internet and power systems collapse.

We the people need to reject this barrage of predictive programming. Even if real life does not reach the levels of insanity of the Obama’s Leave The World Behind, such movies create precedents in our collective unconscious. If new restrictions are introduced to the public, people will say “at least it is not as bad as in Leave The World Behind”.

To be clear, none of us need to watch this brainwashing session disguised as a movie. And all of us need to make sure that none of this globalist insanity seeps into real life.

