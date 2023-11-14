Barbra Streisand Threatens To Leave US If Trump Is Re-Elected: ‘Can’t Live In This Country’

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand declared she “can’t live in this country” if Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, adding that she thinks President Joe Biden has “done a good job” because “he’s smart.”

“I will move. I can’t live in this country if he became president,” Streisand said regarding the prospect of a second Trump presidency during an interview with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

After Colbert asked her where she would live if not the United States, the “Woman in Love” singer said, “Probably to England. I like England.” Watch:

Streisand went on to say that the political climate in the United States is “bad.”

“Well, I like Biden. I think he’s done a good job,” she added. “I think he’s compassionate. He’s smart. He supports the right things.”

The Grammy winner also responded to a question from Colbert about the rise of antisemitism in the United States.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “It’s so sad what’s going on today — meaning, people have to live together, even though they are different religions, or whatever. People are people. It’s true. You know, we all want the same thing. We all want love in our hearts, we all want family.”

Streisand continued: “We all want to feel secure. I hope for the best because this is heartbreaking, what’s happening now with these people — the children, the mothers — it doesn’t matter what religion they are. Do you know what I mean? This is beyond religion. This is insanity for us not to learn how to live together in peace.”

“You see, this is why it’s hard to talk about my career or even my book when this deadly combustible thing is happening in the world,” she added. “I could easily cry about this. Where is God in this time? Where is he or she? Why can’t that energy stop this madness?”

Streisand had been talking to Colbert about her new memoir, My Name is Barbra.

In her book, Streisand called President Trump “completely unfit” to be commander in chief while simultaneously praising her friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple.”