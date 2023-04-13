BBC News Finally Admits COVID Vaccines Caused ‘Excess Deaths’ in 2022

BBC News has finally admitted what many independent outlets have been reporting on for the last few years: Covid jabs are causing ‘excess deaths’ among the vaccinated population.

England and Wales suffered the highest number of excess deaths in over half a century in 2022, and a non-stop weekly rally of excess deaths since week 16 of 2022 that equates to 62,543 excess deaths as of March 2023, according to a BBC report.

The BBC, a publicly funded propaganda arm of the UK government, and its reporters have knowingly lied since the outset of the pandemic about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Expose-news.com reports: They unequivocally stated that the Covid-19 vaccine was not responsible for a record-breaking year of death, providing a “source” to prove it. They claimed that figures up to June 2022, looking at deaths from all causes, showed unvaccinated people were more likely to die than vaccinated people.

They then went on to state that –

”If vaccines were driving excess deaths we would expect this to be the other way around.”Source- BBC News

The problem for the BBC, is that ‘The Expose’ has been analyzing the source provided by a UK government institution known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for months on end.

And we can reveal that mortality rates per 100,000 in every single age group, even children, in England and Wales were lowest among the unvaccinated in some age groups as early as 2021, and lowest among the unvaccinated in all age groups by May 2022 at the latest.

The overdue updated report, finally published towards the end of February 2023, also confirms the unvaccinated had the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 throughout the whole of 2022.

Therefore, BBC News has not only lied to the public, but has also admitted in black and white that the Covid-19 injections are to blame for 2022 being the worst year for deaths in half a century by confirming that

“If vaccines were driving excess deaths we would expect this to be the other way around (highest mortality rates among the vaccinated).”Source- BBC News

The moral of this story is always to check the official source, specifically table 2 in this case –

And table 1 in the most recent, overdue report –

As you can see from the above, the mortality rate per 100,00 among the unvaccinated remained at pretty much the same level throughout the entirety of 2022, with no major increases, or dips.

But what’s concerning is the fact that the unvaccinated mortality rate was lower than the one dose vaccinated and two dose vaccinated for the entire year. And the 3+ dose vaccinated for 8 months of the year.

However, if it were not for the fact the 3 dose + data includes those who have also had a fourth, or even fifth dose, we fully believe that the mortality rate would still be higher than the unvaccinated mortality rate for the entire year.

Because as you can see from the above chart, the fall is far too dramatic, and it coincides with the rollout of the Autumn 2022 Booster campaign as confirmed in a press release published by the JCVI –

This means the data for mortality rates on those who had 3 doses after Spring 2022 is unreliable because it includes a small portion of people who had a fourth dose in Spring and an even smaller portion of people who had a fifth dose in the Autumn.

You cannot trust the BBC.

The UK Government has clearly confirmed that mortality rates per 100,000 were highest among the vaccinated in every single age group throughout 2022

This means that people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine have a higher chance of dying than the general population due to the intense damage it can do to the most vital organ in the human body, the heart, and the devastating decimation it does to the natural immune system.

But that is of no comfort to the thousands of families across the country who are still mourning the loss of loved ones as the truth about the catastrophic events of the past year comes to light.

According to the ONS data published for the week ending 24th February 2023, which can be found here, 62,543 excess deaths were recorded between week 16 of 2022 and week 8 of 2023 against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

Whilst 13,244 excess deaths have been recorded between week 1 and week 8 of 2023 alone.

Sadly, the consequences of this deception may yet be felt for years to come.