Biden Again Threatens To Use F-16s on Patriots Who Oppose Gov’t Overreach

Joe Biden has again used his platform to threaten “patriots” who oppose government corruption and overreach with extreme violence.

According to Biden, patriots who exercise their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms with a view to keeping the tyrannical government in check will be defeated with F-16s.

Biden began his speech by misquoting Thomas Jefferson and then proceeded to threaten patriots with extermination at the hands of a tyrannical socialist government. Watch:

Does Biden plan on using F-16’s against Americans? This is crazy as hell pic.twitter.com/oA551sepPi — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 20, 2024

Biden has repeatedly mocked the Second Amendment, claiming it “doesn’t say that you can own any weapon you want.”

Biden also suggested that the popularity of AR-15s among gun makers stems from its cheap production and high profit margins.

“You know one of the reasons why the AR-15 is so strongly supported by so many folks in that — in that industry? Number one, it’s the cheapest weapon to make and it’s the highest profit motive they have for any weapon that is made. It makes more money to sell an AR-15 than any other weapon you can buy,” he said.

The comments from Biden on Tuesday are similar to those he made last year, when he told those gathered at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Washington that those who support the use of AR-15s will need a much bigger arsenal to stand a chance against the government.

“I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots,” Biden said. “If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15.”