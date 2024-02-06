Biden Says He Just Met With ‘Mitterand From Germany’ (He Died 28 Years Ago…and Was French)

Joe Biden just said he met with “Mitterand from Germany” during a long and rambling speech. According to Biden, he met the “German Chancellor” at the G7 meeting held in the UK after the 2020 elections. Unfortunately for Biden there is just one problem… Well, actually there are two.

François Mitterrand was a French politician and the president of France from 1981 to 1995. He also died in 1996 – a whole twenty-eight years ago.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Are we really still debating whether Biden is suffering from dementia? At this stage it would be more appropriate to talk about elder abuse. Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden says he recently met with “Mitterand from Germany.”



Mitterand was the FRENCH President between 1981 and 1995.



He also died in 1996. pic.twitter.com/W0YPBDp69n — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 5, 2024

The disturbing cognitive lapse came during a long and incoherant speech in Nevada during which Biden denounced Donald Trump and the January 6th “insurrectionists.”

The 81-year-old Democrat said of Trump: “January 6th insurrectionists, you know what he calls them? Patriots!”

“Right, right, right after I was elected, I went to what they call a G7 meeting, all the NATO leaders,” Biden explained — although the G7 does not include every NATO member, and does include Japan, which is outside NATO.

“I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterand from Germany, I mean France, looked at me, and said, said, ‘You know, why, how long you back for?’”

He added that the Chancellor of Germany — Angela Merkel at the time, though he did not attempt to name her — demanded: “What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in The London Times and The London Times said a thousand people had broken into the House of Commons to ‘stop the election of the Prime Minister?’”

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, whom the British monarch invites to form a government, is not “elected” in the House of Commons, and The London Times is not a real newspaper.

It is not the first time Biden has confused the long-dead Mitterrand with the current President of France, Emmanuel Macron, with the Democrat telling a similar version of the story and making the same mistake in 2022.