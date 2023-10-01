WEF Demands ‘Urgent’ 86% Reduction in Human Population by 2030

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has urged government’s to reduce their populations by 86% “as a matter or urgency” in order to save planet and give the globalist elite a “higher standard of living.”

The demand was made by WEF official Dennis Meadows, who argues that the massive depopulation drive can be achieved “peacefully” if the human population is sufficiently brainwashed into accepting their fate.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Meadows is one of the authors of the Club of Rome’s 1972 pro-depopulation book “The Limits to Growth.”

He is also an honorary member of the Club of Rome and a senior member of the World Economic Forum.

According to a report by our friends at Neon Nettle, despite his book being published over 50 years ago, it forms a key part of the WEF’s agenda and his ideology is still very anti-human.

Meadows argues that most of the world’s population must be wiped out so that the survivors can “have freedom” and a “high standard of living.”

During a 2017 interview, Meadows claims that genocide of 86% of the world’s population is “inevitable.”

However, he insists that a “benevolent” dictatorship could accomplish the mass de-population “peacefully.”

“We could [ ] have eight or nine billion, probably,” he says of the world’s growing population.

“If we have a very strong dictatorship which is smart … and [people have] a low standard of living,” Meadows says as he explains how the population reduction agenda could be triggered.

“But we want to have freedom and we want to have a high standard of living so we’re going to have a billion people.

“And we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down.

“I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow, and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal, you know, so that people share the experience.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: John Kerry’s Daughter Urges Govt’s To ‘Mentally Prepare’ Public for Culling of BILLIONS of People

According to The People’s Voice, it’s no coincidence that Meadows’ words echo the words in the 1995 report titled “United Nations Agenda 2030: Global Biodiversity Assessment.”

The report, first presented at the UN’s climate change conference COP1, declares:

An ‘agricultural world’ in which most human beings are peasants, should be able to support 5 to 7 billion people … In contrast, a reasonable estimate for an industrialised world society at the present North American material standard of living would be one billion.

What the advocates of this ideology seem to omit mentioning is that, according to Worldometer, the population of the world is currently over 8 billion.

In 1972, the Club of Rome’s “The Limits to Growth“ published the results of computer-simulated forecasts calculated by a team of statisticians recruited from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”).

It was the culmination of a two-year study undertaken by the MIT team under the nominal heading of Jay Forrester and Dennis Meadows.

“The Limits to Growth” is arguably the most influential book about “sustainability.”

It became the blueprint of the new anti-humanist movement that birthed today’s Green New Deal agenda.

The book is not only Malthusian in principle, but a survey of its bibliography reveals that it is also backed by extensive citations from an array of Malthusian-eugenicists and affiliated institutions that have been dedicated to population control.

A 2012 article celebrating the book’s 40th anniversary stated: “It is worth revisiting Limits [to Growth] today because, more than any other book, it introduced the concept of anthropocentric [human caused] climate change to a mass audience.”

Another reason to revisit “The Limits to Growth” is to highlight the influence it had and still has on supranational organizations.

For decades, New Age guru Barbara Marx Hubbard – who called for one-fourth of the human population to be culled to usher in a New World Order – championed transhumanism and Malthusian sustainable development.

The ideology is the crux of WEF founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” and “Fourth Industrial Revolution” agendas.

Hubbard’s Malthusian overpopulation theories were partly inspired by “The Limits to Growth.”

In fact, in Hubbard’s “Book of Co-Creation,” there are multiple passages that warn of Malthusian “limits to growth” that could lead to ecological catastrophes.

She also met personally with Club of Rome co-founder, Aurelio Peccei who prompted the World Economic Forum to adopt the Malthusian tenets of “The Limits to Growth” at the WEF’s Third Annual Meeting in 1973.

And now we have Meadows boldly declaring that he hopes that a dictatorship will slowly and “peacefully” cull 86% of the world’s population.

This theory hasn’t escaped other members of the World Economic Forum either.

WEF elites are frequently touring a world with a massively reduced population.

As The People’s Voice previoiusly reported, Yuval Noah Harari, a top WEF member and senior advisor to Schwab, declared last year that “we just don’t need the vast majority of the population” in today’s world.

According to Harari, most of the general public have now become “redundant” and will be of little use to the global elite in the future.

Harari, who describes himself as a historian and futurist, argues that modern technologies like artificial intelligence “make it possible to replace the people.”