Biden To Supply Israel With $18 Billion Worth of Taxpayer Fighter Jets

The Biden administration is set to supply Israel with 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets that cost over $18 billion in taxpayer funds.

The transfer is set to be approved despite Israel committing numerous war crimes, including massacring aid workers, attacking hospitals and trying to kick off WWIII and drag America into the war directly by bombing Iran’s embassy in Syria.

From CNN, “Biden administration set to greenlight $18 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets to Israel”:

The Biden administration is close to approving the sale of as many as 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel, in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter. The transaction, which would amount to the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since the country went to war with Hamas on October 7, comes as the administration is also expected to notify Congress soon of a large new sale of precision-guided munitions kits to Israel, the people said.

Politico is reporting that the large new sale includes “30 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, and a number of Joint Direct Attack Munition kits, which turn dumb bombs into precision-guided weapons.”

The new sales of some of the US’ most sophisticated weaponry underscore the extent to which the US continues to support Israel militarily, even as Biden administration officials criticize Israel’s operations in Gaza, which have killed more than 32,000 Palestinians since October, according to the Gaza ministry of health. The sale is likely to be hotly debated in Congress, particularly by members of the president’s own party. US weapons sales to Israel have come under intense scrutiny in recent months and Democratic lawmakers have called for restricting military aid to Israeli until it allows more humanitarian aid into Gaza and does more to protect civilians there. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, which killed over 1,200 Israelis, the US has made more than 100 foreign military sales to Israel. Most of those have fallen under the specific dollar amount that requires a notification to Congress, an official familiar with the matter previously told CNN. But an $18 billion F-15 sale is large enough that it requires congressional notification, and the administration informally notified the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations committees of the F-15 sale in late January, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. […] The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. James Risch, has already given his approval on the sale, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. A congressional aide told CNN that House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has also approved the transaction to proceed to formal congressional notification.

They’re calling it a “sale” but the US has given Israel over $260 billion directly in aid and Israel is currently holding $46 billion in US treasuries (Israel lends us back our own aid money and charges us interest on it).

The money Israel is going to spend on this is going to come from their aid reserves or else from the tens of billions of dollars in additional aid the US has pledged to give Israel over the next decade, so this is quite simply just another massive weapons transfer.

Biden keeps voicing opposition to Israel’s slaughter in Gaza but then he signs off on sending Israel new weapons and bombs to drop on Palestinian civilians and aid workers.