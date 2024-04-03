Video: Justin Trudeau Trembles With Fear As Furious Crowd Chant ‘F**k You, Trudeau!’

An angry crowd of Canadians loudly protested Justin Trudeau as he entered a shopping mall in Ontario earlier this week.

Protesters held signs reading, “Trudeau 4 Treason,” and, “Communism has no home here,” and flew flags stating, “F*CK Trudeau.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: Fired-up demonstrators also shouted expletives at the Canadian PM as police officers protected him, yelling, “You f*cking tyrant!” “Piece of f*cking shit” and “F*ck you, Trudeau!”

Intense scenes as Justin Trudeau gets swarmed by furious mob in Hamilton, Ontario.



Canadians have had enough.pic.twitter.com/z3GvYdwktp — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 2, 2024

“Canadians have had enough,” Wide Awake Media captioned the video on X.

The video had surpassed 7 million views on X as of writing.