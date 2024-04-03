Video: Justin Trudeau Trembles With Fear As Furious Crowd Chant ‘F**k You, Trudeau!’

An angry crowd of Canadians loudly protested Justin Trudeau as he entered a shopping mall in Ontario earlier this week.
Protesters held signs reading, “Trudeau 4 Treason,” and, “Communism has no home here,” and flew flags stating, “F*CK Trudeau.”
Infowars.com reports: Fired-up demonstrators also shouted expletives at the Canadian PM as police officers protected him, yelling, “You f*cking tyrant!” “Piece of f*cking shit” and “F*ck you, Trudeau!”
Intense scenes as Justin Trudeau gets swarmed by furious mob in Hamilton, Ontario.
Canadians have had enough.pic.twitter.com/z3GvYdwktp
“Canadians have had enough,” Wide Awake Media captioned the video on X.
The video had surpassed 7 million views on X as of writing.