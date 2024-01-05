Bill Clinton Threatened Vanity Fair To Stop Investigating Jeffrey Epstein, New Court Docs Reveal

Former President Bill Clinton stormed in Vanity Fair’s offices and demanded they cease and desist publishing investigative pieces about his “good friend” Jeffrey Epstein, according to bombshell newly released court documents.

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein alleged in a disclosed email from a recently released set of court documents that former President Bill Clinton attempted to discourage Vanity Fair from publishing articles related to Epstein’s underage “sex-trafficking” activities.

On Thursday, a Manhattan federal court unveiled the third tranche of confidential files connected to a 2015 legal case filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s child sex fixer.

The allegation regarding Clinton and Vanity Fair is detailed in a series of communications between Giuffre and journalist Sharon Churcher from the Daily Mail. Churcher was assisting Giuffre in securing a book deal, engaging with federal authorities, and reaching out to an attorney representing survivors of Epstein’s illicit activities.

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who has a history of commissioning positive pieces about Epstein, denied the incident, stating to The Telegraph, “This categorically did not happen.”

However, Carter did not explain why Vanity Fair suddenly stopped publishing articles about Epstein shortly after the alleged visit by the former Democrat president.

In May 2011, Churcher sent an email to Virginia, copying attorney Brad Edwards, suggesting that “VF” purchase her photo. Churcher proposed the idea of Epstein providing a statement confirming the accuracy of her interviews and expressing no further comments on being “sex trafficked to PA and other men, including two of the world’s most respected politicians,” with the names of the politicians redacted. “PA” seemingly refers to Britain’s Prince Andrew, who Giuffre accused of sexual abuse, a claim he denied.

Churcher raised concerns about potential issues due to Giuffre writing a book and Epstein’s influence in publishing, indicating that he might try to discourage potential buyers.

Giuffre, using the name Jenna, responded, acknowledging the potential exposure but emphasizing the need for careful wording to avoid giving away details about the upcoming book. She expressed concern about Vanity Fair’s potential interest, citing an alleged incident where Bill Clinton reportedly intervened to prevent sex-trafficking articles about Epstein.

In a deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg claimed that Epstein once mentioned, “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

Addressing the Clinton claim on CNN This Morning, journalist Vicky Ward suggested that Virginia Roberts might be misinterpreting gossip, highlighting other sex abuse accusations that were excluded from her piece.

Ward recalled an incident where Epstein appeared at Vanity Fair offices upon realizing she had allegations from Maria and Annie Farmer. She mentioned a fact checker’s email about Epstein being present in the office.

Ward has maintained that Epstein pressured Carter to remove sex abuse accusations from her article, but Carter refuted this, stating that Ward’s reporting lacked accuracy.

In 2011, Ward wrote a favorable puff piece about Epstein and Maxwell on Vanity Fair’s website, acknowledging her positive view of Maxwell and alluding to hearing stories about girls but focusing on financial aspects due to uncertainty about whom to believe.