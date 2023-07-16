Bill Gates Caught Funding Regulator That Approved His Dangerous Vaccines for Children

Bill Gates has been caught funnelling millions of dollars into a health regulator that approved his controversial mRNA vaccines for children.

An investigation has revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the UK’s Medicine & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) main funder.

The foundation is also one of the largest funders of Big Pharma giants Pfizer and BioNTech.

Slaynews.com reports: On June 4, 2021, the MHRA extended the emergency authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA shots in the UK.

The extension allowed the Covid jabs to be given to 12- to 15-year-old children.

At the time, Dr. June Raine, the Chief Executive of the MHRA, said the agency had “carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits outweigh any risk.”

However, the statement from Raine and the MHRA appeared to contradict the results of the extremely short and small study.

Pfizer’s clinical trial found that 86% of children in the study suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious.

Just 1,127 children took part in the trial but only 1,097 children completed the trial.

30 participants did not continue after being given the first dose of the Pfizer jab.

The results do not state why the 30 children did not go on to complete the trial.

The information is publicly available and contained within an FDA fact sheet.

Despite the concerns, the MHRA granted emergency authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be used on children.

The fact that Bill Gates owns shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech and is the primary funder of the MHRA is certainly a cause for concern.

The arrangement raises serious questions about the obvious conflict of interest.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought shares in Pfizer back in 2002.

In September 2020, Bill Gates ensured the value of his shares went up by promoting Pfizer’s vaccines in the corporate media.

During a CNBC interview, Gates, who isn’t a qualified doctor or scientist, assured the American people that the Pfizer jab was the leader in the Covid vaccine race.

“The only vaccine that, if everything went perfectly, might seek the emergency use license by the end of October, would be Pfizer,” Gates announced on the propaganda network.

Conveniently, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also bought $55 million worth of shares in BioNTech in September 2019, just before the Covid pandemic struck.

In 2017, the MHRA received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to the tune of £980,000 ($1.28M) for a “collaboration” with the organization.

However, the MHRA was forced to respond to a Freedom of Information request in May 2021 regarding its funding.

The unsealed financial records revealed that the current level of grant funding received from the Gates Foundation amounts to $3 million and covers “a number of projects.”