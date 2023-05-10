Billionaire Behind E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Ousted As Pedophile Who Raped Children On Epstein’s Private Island

The Democrat billionaire who funded E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Donald Trump has been exposed a prolific pedophile who abused children on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘child rape island’ on numerous occasions, according to records.

Trump was ordered by a New York jury to pay $5 million in damages to E Jean Carroll for “sexually abusing” her three decades ago in a department store changing room.

Trump slammed the case a “con job,” and said he has “absolutely no idea who this woman is” and that the verdict is “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Carroll’s secret funding source has been revealed as being Democrat billionaire and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman is currently funding the lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll accusing President Trump of rape (she once said “rape is sexy” on tv).



He visited Epstein’s island in 2014, after it was already revealed he was a sexual predator.



They always accuse Trump… pic.twitter.com/oAsdSak35Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2023

Hoffman had a close relationship with pedophile child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and visited his infamous ‘child rape’ island in Little St. James on behalf of the then-director of MIT’s Media Lab, Joi Ito in 2014.

Summit.news reports: The Wall Street Journal also revealed that Hoffman had made plans to stay overnight at Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan later that year, where he was reportedly joined by Bill Gates and other globalists for a “breakfast party.”

The following year, in 2015, Hoffman joined other Silicon Valley leaders to meet with Epstein again at his home in Palo Alto.

“It gnaws at me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation and thus delayed justice for his survivors,” Hoffman said. “While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake, and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment.”

The meetings all took place years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute.

Hoffman previously admitted to funding Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump as part of an effort to use his wealth to destabilize Trump’s presidency.