Alert Issued & Biohazard Tents Erected In Dover After Arrival Of Sick Migrants From France

The UK Home Office has confirmed there was a biohazard response at Dover harbour on Friday afternoon.

The move followed reports that illegal migrants that were “unwell’ had arrived from France, prompting speculation they could be harboring a dangerous pathogen.

Some of the migrant arrivals were taken into the blue biohazard tents and least four were pushed off the Border Force vessels in wheelchairs.

Infowars repoted: Photos show UK health workers decked out in white hazmat suits congregating around blue makeshift tents along Dover harbour.

GBNews reported Friday they witnessed “dozens of people” unloaded from Border Force catamarans and led into the impromptu quarantine zone.

In a statement, the UK Home Office wrote:“Precautionary measures, such as staff wearing protective clothing and enhanced cleaning were taken, in line with UK Health and Safety Agency guidance, following reports of some small boat arrivals being unwell.”

“This is a routine response with prearranged protocols which are designed in cooperation with the UKHSA.”

However, the UK authorities’ failure to reveal the migrants’ ailments has prompted speculation they could be infected with the deadly Nipah virus which has broken out in India with a kill rate of 75%.

Former parliamentary candidate Jim Ferguson sounded the alarm on X/Twitter Saturday, questioning if the tents had anything to do with the deadly virus.

“Its unclear at this stage what has prompted this however there are breaking reports of a deadly virus identified in India called Nipah with a kill rate of 75% see link on this below, which has caused global concern,” Ferguson said.

Breaking News Alert: UK Biohazzrd tents are being erected at Dover and people seen wearing full hazmat suits have been witnessed there.



Its unclear at this stage what has prompted this however there are breaking reports of a deadly virus identified in India called Nipah with a… pic.twitter.com/5b4meqV840 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 16, 2023

News of the tents set up in Dover coincided with reports from India on the outbreak of Nipah, for which there is no cure.