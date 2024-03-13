Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead Days After Giving Evidence In Lawsuit

A former Boeing employee who had raised concerns about the firm’s production standards was found dead in an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Just days before his death, John Barnett, had worked for Boeing for 32 years prior to his retirement, had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

The 62-year-old, who was found in his truck, died from a “self-inflicted” gun shot wound on 9 March. His lawyers however have insisted that Barnett was not suicidal and have demanded answers. The Charleston police department are now investigating.

InfoWars reports: On Saturday, police in Charleston, South Carolina, discovered the body of former Boeing quality control manager John Barnett, 62, in his vehicle dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the BBC, Barnett was in Charleston last week testifying in depositions surrounding his ongoing litigation with Boeing, accusing the company of “denigrating his character and hampering his career.”

“He had been due to undergo further questioning on Saturday. When he did not appear, enquiries were made at his hotel,” reports the BBC.

BREAKING: Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in hotel parking lot in Charleston, SC from 'alleged self-inflicted' gunshot wound – Lawyer pic.twitter.com/jOTytMt6EP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2024

“He was subsequently found dead in his truck in the hotel car park.”

For years, Barnett had been raising concerns about problems he observed while working at Boeing’s North Charleston plant, warning the BBC in 2019 that, as a result of hasty mass production, the company’s 787 Dreamliner fleet had numerous safety issues, including that some planes had been improperly retrofitted with “sub-standard” salvaged parts.

Barnett had additionally called attention to issues with the company’s emergency oxygen systems.

The faulty systems meant if there was a sudden cabin decompression issue mid-flight, up to one in four oxygen supply masks deployed to passengers may not work.

Barnett said he raised the concerns to supervisors to no avail.

“A 2017 review by the FAA upheld some of his concerns, requiring Boeing to take action,” notes the Daily Mail.

Barnett had also been speaking up in regards to other problems at Boeing, including the reported removal of inspection operations which he claimed led to cascading issues.

Totally NOT suspicious.



Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found DEAD in a hotel parking lot from an 'alleged self-inflicted' gunshot wound.



He claimed that Boeing was cutting corners on their planes.



pic.twitter.com/BoKoRFjui5 — E (@ElijahSchaffer) March 11, 2024

“We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Boeing said in a statement.

Skeptical social media users questioned whether Mr. Barnett could be a victim of corporate murder.

“Totally normal,” remarked Colin Rugg on X, with commentator Elijah Schaeffer also writing, “Totally NOT suspicious.”

The whistleblower’s death comes as Boeing’s planes have been at the center of numerous negative headlines over the past few months, including at least 5 incidents last week which included a tire falling off mid-takeoff, a plane that suffered landing gear failure, and a horrific mid-air engine fire.