Citing ‘Irreversible’ Damage, NHS Bans Puberty Blockers For Children

A common sense decision has actually been made…

Admitting what many critics have been saying all along, the UK’s national Health Service (NHS) has banned puberty blocker prescriptions for children 16 years old and under over their damaging and potentially irreversible side effects.

The new rule comes into effect immediately…

MPs say the move was in childrens’ ‘best interests’ and are now calling for the new rule to be extended to private practices

The NHS website now reads: “Puberty blockers (gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogues) are not available to children and young people for gender incongruence or gender dysphoria because there is not enough evidence of safety and clinical effectiveness”

BREAKING: Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, NHS England has confirmed.https://t.co/TjX9ErOK5s pic.twitter.com/mvXgJ7chaC — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2024

Transgender youth charity Mermaids called the announcement “deeply disappointing” and accused the NHS of “failing trans youth.” A spokesperson for the charity said: “Those currently prescribed puberty blockers won’t see any changes to their treatment, and this is a pause on prescribing – not a ban”

“It’s also important to note that puberty blockers can be just one possible part of a young person’s gender journey. However, this news still comes as a blow and will deeply affect our communities.”

The UK Health Minister Maria Caulfield praised the decision, saying: “We have always been clear that children’s safety and wellbeing is paramount, so we welcome this landmark decision by the NHS”

“Ending the routine prescription of puberty blockers will help ensure that care is based on evidence, expert clinical opinion and is in the best interests of the child” she said.