British Gov’t Declare Declining Birth Rates Will Help ‘Save the Planet’

The British government has declared that the sharp decline in birth rates is a “desirable outcome” due to the fact that it will help “save the planet”

According to a disturbing report from the Office for National Statsitics released last week, live births were down 3.1% from 2021 to 2022 and were at the lowest number since 2002.

The report also found, “Almost a third of all those births were to non-UK-born women. This is the highest proportion of live births to non-UK-born women seen since our records began, with India now the most common country of birth for non-UK-born parents,” according to ONS Health Analysis head James Tucker.

However, the sharp decline doesn’t concern government officials. According to UK government advisor Professor Sarah Harper CBE, the falling birth rates in the West are “good for… our planet.”

“I think it’s a good thing that the high-income, high-consuming countries of the world are reducing the number of children that they’re having. I’m quite positive about that,” the government official said.

Infowars.com reports: Perhaps revealing the true sinister agenda of the UK government and other globalist-controlled nations, Harper was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her “services to demography,” which apparently included decreasing the number of citizens being born.

Just look at the ONS chart below for a glimpse at the staggering drop in live births over the past ten years in the UK.

It’s also worth noting the number of births was rising just before the Covid pandemic and the vaccine rollout was introduced, after which live births again tanked.

The Telegraph reported shrinking populations in “wealthy nations” will reduce the carbon footprint of those countries without mentioning the fact that both China and India are by far the largest polluters on the planet.

Considering human beings are carbon-based lifeforms, the popular internet saying, “You are the carbon they want to reduce,” is ringing more true every day.

Conservative Party British MP Miriam Cates joined TalkTV to point out the fact that people feel humanity is bad for the Earth is a more serious problem than Climate Change, which is being used to promote depopulation.

“This kind of feeling that humanity is bad for the Earth and we must decrease the population is bringing us into much a more serious problem,” she said.

The birth rate in the UK last year fell to the lowest level in 20 years.



MP Miriam Cates: “This kind of feeling that humanity is bad for the Earth and we must decrease the population is bringing us into much a more serious problem.”@iromg | @miriam_cates | #TalkTV pic.twitter.com/mm2UMZirci — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 18, 2023

When will humanity wake up and realize the global elite literally want them dead?