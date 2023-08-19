Petition To Cancel Disney’s New Show ‘Pauline’ About Satan Impregnating Teenager Goes Viral

Just when you thought Disney had hit rock bottom, Disney Plus is set to release a satanic love story for children about a teenage girl who gets impregnated by Satan following a one-night stand.

If that wasn’t horrifying enough, the series follows this satanic relationship which devolves into a sordid romance between the teenager and the devil. Pauline is not just another piece of children’s entertainment.

The movie is the latest in a recent series of Disney productions which feature sympathetic and glamorous depictions of Satan, while portraying Christians in a negative light.

Last year, Disney announced it was producing FX’s show Little Demon, which was also about Satan impregnating a woman, and her antichrist daughter. Disney and Freeform are also working on a new show called Praise Petey on Hulu which features ritualistic killing and a blood-drinking cult

AN ATTACK ON OUR CHILDREN

What’s even more alarming is that Pauline will be hosted on Disney+, a platform aimed at children and teenagers. If released, there will be millions of young viewers who may perceive this twisted and disturbing story as desirable and exciting. The show’s attempt to normalize and even promote demonic association is a blatant attempt to blur the lines of morality and make evil desirable.

Horrifically, this series portrays Satan as a romantic partner. By normalizing and promoting such a relationship, “Pauline” sends a dangerous message to young viewers that associating with demons, Satan, and evil is acceptable and even sexy or desirable.

The creators of Pauline were incredibly excited that the show was green-lit. They shared:

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” said [Philipp] Käßbohrer and [Matthais] SiraMurmann [executive producers]. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.

Since Disney’s announcement of Pauline, many people have expressed their disgust that Disney and Hollywood are promoting shows that are “making light of true evil.” A New York pastor condemned and slammed the show for this reason.

In addition, in June, the chairman and founder of Movieguide, Ted Baehr, started a petition urging parents to stop Disney from making the movie. He shared in a letter:

As of the publishing of this article, 10,000+ people have signed the petition urging Disney to stop the “Pauline movement.” Disney has not officially responded to these petitions or criticisms.

Pauline will star Sira-Anna Faal, Ludger Bökelmann, and Lukas von Horbatschewsky.