British Police Begin Arresting Citizens Who Break Sharia Law

British police have begun arresting citizens who break Sharia law, even though Sharia law isn’t formally recognised in the UK.

A man was recently arrested after a video was shared online where he criticizes those who put up Palestinian flags in a UK neighbourhood.

In the clip posted to X, Met Police officers are seen handcuffing a man and frogmarching him outside to a police van.

Posting this video of himself criticizing migrants in his neighborhood for putting Palestine flags everywhere got this man arrested.



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/EnE0vaO8ZW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 1, 2023

Express.co.uk reports: The arrest, made at 9.55pm on Tuesday, October 31 in east London, comes after a video was posted on Facebook where the person behind the camera appears to condemn the number of Palestinian flags on Bethnal Green Road.

The person filming appears to say: “Look at this cr*p here,” while zooming in on a number of flags attached to lamp posts and road signs.

“You let them into the country and this the s**** they come up with,” the person then adds.

The Met Police have confirmed they have arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

According to the force, he remains in custody at an east London police station.

A spokesperson for the force told Express.co.uk: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the arrest of a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“An initial arrest enquiry was previously made at the address. However, nobody was home and arrest enquiries were conducted at the later time of 9.55pm on Tuesday, October 31 when the arrest was made.

“The arrested man was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

“More than 1,000 officers are providing high visibility patrols across London – particularly where we know communities feel vulnerable.

“We take all allegations of hate crime incredibly seriously. Where offences have taken place, our officers are attending, supporting victims and making arrests – and we will continue to do so.”

This comes after hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered at London Liverpool Street station on Tuesday evening following demanding a ceasfire between Israel and Hamas.

A sea of people, many of whom are holding banners and Palestinian flags, were sitting in the main foyer of the station at rush hour, connecting the centre of the capital with northeast London and East Anglia.

People can be heard chanting: “What do we want? Ceasefire. When do we want it? Now.” The group staging the movement is SOAS Detainee Support (SDS) who forewarned of the planned campaign earlier today.

Onlookers entering the station branded the action as “absolutely massive” and said there were thousands present. Those who were not a part of the action are seen zig-zagging between those sat on the floor as they navigate the crowds.