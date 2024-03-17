Candace Owens Sends Shockwaves Around France: “Macron’s Wife Is a MAN – I Have Proof”

Candace Owens says she has stone cold proof that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte is a pedophile male.

According to Owens, she is willing to stake her entire career on the bombshell claim.

Much like what happened with Michelle Obama, whom many believe is a transgender named “Michael” who now pretends to be a woman, Brigitte Macron, 70, also appears to have extremely masculine physical traits.

Naturalnews.com reports: Rumors about Brigitte’s true hidden identity so riled up Emmanuel, 46, that he publicly denounced them for the first time, angrily stating that claims about Brigitte being a transgender are “false and fabricated.”

“The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios,” Emmanuel proclaimed at an International Women’s Day event in Paris, after which he proceeded to guarantee that the “right” to an abortion is enshrined in France’s constitution.

“People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy,” Emmanuel continued.

Emmanuel’s daughter Tiphaine Auzaine, who is just six years younger than her father, said much the same in a recent interview.

“I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man,” Auzaine said.

Is Brigitte Macron a man?

What Emmanuel and his daughter effectively did by giving these public statements is rile up the public even more. People who had never even heard about the Brigitte transgender conspiracy suddenly started digging, leading many of them to the same conclusion that “she” is not a real woman.

Owens is among the most outspoken, having stated that any reporter who brushes off the claims without any independent investigation or thought is playing into the hands of the “establishment,” the suggestion being that the whole thing is a big coverup.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life,” Owens wrote on X, adding that any journalist or publication trying to dismiss Brigitte being a biological male “is immediately identifiable as establishment.”

“The implications here are terrifying … I do not intend to let up on this story and I am calling on other journalists to look into this explosive story and report accordingly.”

Watch Candace Owens speak about this further in the following video, and be sure to check out the tweets below about the apparent masculinity of Brigitte Macron:

Zoom into Brigitte Macron. Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/CVyXHbA5h7 — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) March 16, 2024

An NBA player wearing 6-inch stilettos would look more graceful than this. #BrigitteMacron pic.twitter.com/b7XyhpLV54 — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) March 12, 2024

Regardless of where you stand on this issue, you have to admit that it is quite strange for a 46-year-old Emmanuel to be married to a 70-year-old Brigitte, whom he crossed paths with when he was just 15 years old as his teacher at the Catholic Providence school in Amiens.

“With such a strange beginning, it’s not surprising that folks are diving deep into wild theories about the nature of their relationship,” commenter Revolver about the matter.

“And … Macron’s attempts to debunk the rumors haven’t exactly helped. Now, even those who previously paid no mind to the gossip are pausing, scratching their heads, and thinking, ‘What if …'”