Cardiologist Says Covid Jabs May Have Seriously Damaged Hearts Of Over 100 Million Americans

According to US cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy, a minimum of 7 million Americans now have hearts damaged by Covid “vaccines.”

He says that although there’s no way of being certain at the moment, it is well within the realm of possibility that over 100 million people in America have some degree of heart damage, detectable with a Troponin test, from the injections.

Expose News reports: Dr. Thomas Levy is an American cardiologist and an attorney-at-law. He is a contributing editor for the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service and serves as a consultant to LivOn Labs.

During an interview with Steve Kirsch on Tuesday he discussed the effects the spike protein was having on the heart. He has recently published an essay titled ‘Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common’ which formed the basis of the discussion.

In an article written after the interview, Kirsch highlighted another topic discussed which was heart damage in vaccinated pilots as revealed in a change to Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) guidelines.

In October 2022, the FAA quietly changed the electrocardiogram (“ECG”) parameters for pilots to accommodate people who have a cardiac injury – suggesting that the vaccine had been causing a huge number of pilots to fail their screening.

In its updated ‘Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners’, the FAA widened the ECG parameters beyond the normal range – from a PR max of 0.2. And they didn’t widen the range by a little, Kirsch wrote, they widened it by a lot.

This is a tacit admission from the US government that the covid vaccine has damaged the hearts of American pilots. Not just a few pilots, wrote Kirsch, a lot of pilots and a lot of damage.

“The cardiac harm of course is not limited to pilots. My best guess right now is that over 50 million Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot,” Kirsch explained in his article, detailing how he arrived at that estimate. You can read Kirsch’s article HERE and watch his interview with Dr. Levy below.