CBS News Promotes Gates-Backed Plan To Block The Sun

CBS Saturday Morning aired a report over the weekend, promoting solar geoengineering as a way to potentially lower global temperatures and combat “global warming.”

During their report, CBS explained that the US government is currently investigating stratospheric geoengineering and that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had previously “backed a major project at Harvard using balloons to deploy aerosols.”

The project would have invoved spraying aerosols Into the earth’s atmosphere in an attempt to dim the sun.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: The report went on to admit the Gates-funded tests “were put on hold after some pushback.”

Similar aerosol-deploying balloons were being tested in Mexico late last year by a startup company until the nation’s government completely banned solar geoengineering experiments in January 2023.

The CBS report also cited a recent report from the UN suggesting giant mirrors be placed in space to reflect sunlight.

Even proponents of solar geoengineering admit they don’t know how it could alter the climate in the long term or what health effects it could have on humans.