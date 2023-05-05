CIA Agent Reveals Deep State Ordered Drone Attack on Kremlin

A CIA agent has revealed that the drone attack on the Kremlin was orchestrated by the United States in an attempt to take out President Vladimir Putin.

According to former CIA operative Larry Johnson, the Wednesday attack must have been spearheaded by the Biden regime and the US military-industrial complex because “decisions on such attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington.”

“Washington should understand clearly that we know this,” Johnson told reporters.

Infowars.com reports: Although the attack, which Ukraine denied it was involved in, failed to accomplish its tactical goal, it was still highly “symbolic,” according to Johnson.

– Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight



– Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin



– Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin's life



– Russia says it reserves right to respond when and how it… pic.twitter.com/loZA6c3Fvd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 3, 2023

“[It] didn’t cause significant damage. The psychological impact, though, there are people that disagree on this, my view is that this is going to galvanize Russia, not create fear or discontent or division. There are others who believe that by doing this, it is going to portray Russia as weak and create internal problems. I simply note that the reactions of former [Russian] President [Dmitry] Medvedev, as well as members of the Duma – they are livid, they are outraged, and calling for escalatory retaliation against Ukraine. So I think in many respects this backfired,” said the former State Department official.

He also added that the attack smacked of desperation and was an attempt to provoke Russia into a major escalation “to get the United States more deeply involved in this conflict.”

“At the same time, I think, Washington correctly notes that they try to discourage this [escalation], because they recognize that it’s spun out of control. And the United States is in no position militarily to confront Russia and survive that confrontation,” Johnson said.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denounced the attempted drone attack as a dangerous escalation.

“Imagine how we would respond if Russian-backed forces launched a drone strike on the Capitol. We must stop these deranged attempts to escalate the war,” said Kennedy.

“After successfully defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis, President John Kennedy warned against ever again forcing Russia to choose between national humiliation and nuclear war. We should heed his advice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued its drone bombardment by targeting an oil refinery in Krasnodar Region in southern Russia on Friday morning.

A fire broke out, but it was quickly extinguished by authorities and no one was hurt.