Climate Professor Suggests ‘Mass Depopulation’ To Solve Climate Crisis

Over the weekend, a UK college professor suggested that a mass culling of the population was needed in order to save humanity from a catastrophic climate crisis.

The Emeritus Professor of Geophysical & Climate Hazards at University College London, sparked a backlash following a Tweet where he suggested that the “culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate’” was the “only realistic” way to address climate change.

McGuire was actually member of a British government body that advised politicians on the Covid-19 response…

In a follow-up post, McGuire claimed that people were deliberately taking his words out of context and deleted his initial tweet.

RIGHT, I AM DELETING THE INITIAL TWEET NOW. NOT BECAUSE I REGRET IT, BUT BECAUSE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE HAVE MISTAKENLY, OR INTENTIONALLY, TAKEN IT THE WRONG WAY. pic.twitter.com/5S65IIN8Rb — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 12, 2024

The globalist climate professor went back to social media yet again in an attempt to clarify his original post….

This time he said maybe a society busting asteroid impact could fix the problem instead of a pandemic!