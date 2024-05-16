Covid Vaccines Have Highest ‘Kill Rate’ In Medical History – Media Blackout

Covid mRNA vaccines are now officially the deadliest drugs in the history of Western medicine, killing and injuring hundreds of millions of people around the world as the fallout from the mass roll out continues to snowball.

While previous deadly drugs caused enormous scandals in their day – think of Thalidomide, for instance – nobody is allowed to talk about the fact experimental mRNA vaccines have killed an extraordinary number of people.

Big Pharma and the global elite have blood on their hands and they are using mainstream media to whitewash and cover up the greatest crime in history.

They cannot be allowed to get away with this crime – especially when Pfizer’s own documents reveal the hidden truth about the shocking extent of the carnage.

World-renowned OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp has blown the whistle on the massive cover-up, warning the public about the disturbing numbers that governments, Big Pharma and the mainstream media are working overtime to keep hidden from the public.

During an interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, Dr. Thorp explained that in the first ten weeks of the mRNA vaccine rollout, “there were 42,086 casualties,” more than enough to have the product recalled and banned, like Thalidomide in the early 60s after the drug caused deformities in 10,000 children.

However, the shocking mRNA data was suppressed by Big Pharma and the mainstream media and the mass vaccination push continued with tragic consequences of historic proportions.

As Dr. Thorp explains, “if you calculate the injured-to-kill ratio, it’s unprecedented in warfare and medicine.”

Despite the carnage, the elite are pressing full steam ahead with their plans to inject the global human population with as many mRNA “vaccines” as possible.

Here is Moderna CEO Stephan Bancel shamelessly promoting his vaccines and the company’s new pivot to cancer treatment to capitalize on the explosion in turbo cancers in the wake of the mRNA vaccine rollout.

Unelected world health czar Bill Gates is also refusing to acknowledge the carnage caused by mRNA, beating the drum for his new generation of injectibles, declaring that mRNA will solve every problem known to man.

Remember, Gates developed a “vaccine” to protect against vaccine-induced polio.

If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about this sociopath and vaccines, then nothing will.

If you are still not convinced these men need to face justice in the form of crimes against humanity charges, wait until you see Pfizer’s own data that puts the scale of the genocide into historical context.

While Big Pharma and the mainstream media continue to suppress real news about mRNA, Pfizer’s own legally mandated 90-day post-rollout document known as Pfizer 5.3.6 puts the tragedy into context.

Published online following orders by a federal judge, this Pfizer document is available to the public – but of course the media has done everything they can to suppress knowledge about what it contains.

Remember when former CNN host Chris Cuomo attempted to convince the masses that it was illegal to read WikiLeaks emails that exposed Hillary Clinton and John Podesta?

The mainstream media’s dirty tactics haven’t changed. They are still determined to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.

This page shown in the video above proves that Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine is not only the deadliest drug ever rolled out, it is also, as Dr. Thorp explained earlier, the most injurious drug in human history.

For every death, more than 33 people have been injured by the vaccine. Remember this is Pfizer’s own data.

It is important to place this medical holocaust into a historical perspective.

The first column shows the damage caused by the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. There were about 94,000 injured and 105,000 killed for an injure-to-kill ratio of approximately 0.9.

Now look at the middle column – Thalidomide. Before mRNA, Thalidomide was the deadliest drug in the history of medicine. The word still sends shivers down spines and rightfully so. Yet compared to the mRNA vaccines, Thalidomide was nothing. There were 20,000 injuries and 80,000 deaths for an injure-to-kill ratio of 0.25.

Now fast forward to 2021 and Pfizer’s experimental mRNA. They have killed 17 million global citizens. And these are just the ones they have admitted to.

Now, remember this drug is not only the most deadly in world history, it is by far the most injurious. So how do we work out the official Pfizer-admitted number of global injuries caused by their mRNA vaccine?

The injure-to-kill ratio is 33.4 to 1. Multiply 33.4 by 17 million, the number of official dead, and that makes 567 million global citizens that have been injured.

Add the number of dead and injured together for a total of 585 million global citizens killed and maimed by Pfizer.

If you have ever wondered if what happened in Nazi Germany could ever happen again, the last 4 years basically answered your question. Most people were basically on the side of the Nazis.

Take Chris Cuomo, for instance. The former CNN hack spent the pandemic shilling for Pfizer and urging Americans to get vaccinated, boosted, wear masks, and obey every authoritarian order the government issued.

Fast forward three years and Cuomo now understands he was nothing more than a useful idiot.

Life comes at you fast.

[there is a video of Cuomo in that article, you can play a short bit if you want to make the video longer]

When you consider the global elite are still marching ahead with their plan to vaccinate the entire world with multiple doses of deadly mRNA for every conceivable ailment, it is clear that they must face justice in the form of crimes against humanity trials.

