Whistleblower Reveals China Is Sequencing DNA of BILLIONS for Forced Organ Harvesting

The Chinese government is secretly trying to sequence the DNA of billions of humans for forced organ harvesting on a massive scale.

Last month, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) held a hearing with Rep. Chris Smith and Sen. Jeff Merkley to discuss the horrific plans of the Chinese regime to harvest the organs of billions of unsuspecting humans. At the hearing, it was revealed that the Chinese government is now involved in trying to sequence DNA for the purpose of obtaining more vital organs on demand.

Naturalnews.com reports: Maya Mitalipova, director of the Human Stem Cell Laboratory at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT, spoke about the high cost of China’s DNA sequencing crusade and how it will lead to even greater returns for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The main reason why the Chinese government invested billions of dollars into DNA sequencing of the entire population of Xinjiang and Tibet [is] because it will make exponentially many more billions of dollars per year in return [in organ transplantation],” she said.

How does DNA sequencing help with organ transplants, you might be asking? According to Mitalipova, high-powered computers can use the sequences to more quickly find a match for organ donors.

“When a patient requests an organ in China, his or her DNA sequenced data will be ‘blasted’ against millions in the DNA database stored in computers,” Mitalipova said. “Within a few minutes, a perfect match will be found. If a potential donor of the organs is not in prison or a camp, then Chinese authorities can easily find a reason to detain a match to be killed for their organs on demand.”

Pray for the Uyghurs

We have covered this issue before, but the prisoners of whom Mitalipova is referring to are primarily Muslim ethnic minorities living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China – they are also known as Falun Gong practitioners, or political prisoners.

China does not care much for these prisoners and routinely uses them as human guinea pigs to achieve its goals. In this case, China wants to make money by selling the vital organs of Uyghurs for profit.

In Xinjiang, authorities are now forcing Uyghurs to undergo mandatory blood draws for DNA, as well as forced iris scan. The “patients” never receive the results of these draws, which the CCP uses to match organ donors with buyers in the United States and Europe.

In as little as just a few weeks, China can use its DNA sequence database to make near-perfect matches, which means cha-ching for the Chinese government’s bank accounts.

A kidney transplant, according to Mitalipova, is among the least expensive organ sale at $70,000. Other organs cost even more, so you can see the kind of money the CCP is raking in by exploiting the Uyghurs.

At least 25,000 Uyghurs are subjected to forced organ harvesting every single year in China, says Ethan Gutmann, the China Studies Research Fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. In many ways, the Uyghurs are simply a “crop” that China “harvests” for profit.

Right now, as many as three million and as few as one million Uyghurs are imprisoned in concentration camps throughout China. Horrific human rights abuses take place at these camps, including food deprivation, torture, overcrowding, solitary confinement, forced labor, rape, torture, forced sterilization, forced separation of children from their parents, destruction of cultural and religious heritage and forced organ harvesting.

Keep in mind that many of the organ harvesting surgeries are done without anesthesia, resulting in an excruciating death.

Uyghurs are not the only people in these camps, either. There are also political prisoners and other religious minorities are confined within them, too.