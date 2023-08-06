CNN Admits Biden’s Poll Numbers ‘Stink,’ Predicts Trump Will Win 2024 Election

August 6, 2023 Baxter Dmitry
They say even a stopped clock is right twice a day, and the failing news network CNN got two things right on Thursday – Joe Biden’s poll numbers “stink,” and Donald Trump is in a “historically strong position” to win the 2024 election.

CNN Analyst Harry Enten also admitted that Biden is flailing so badly, more people at this point trust Congressional Republicans that they do Biden on the most significant issues, calling it a “very worrying sign” for his chances of a second term.

Enten also noted that Biden’s approval on the economy hasn’t improved no matter how many times he bumbles his way through a speech claiming his “Bidenomics” strategy is working:

“If you look at Joe Biden’s approval on the economy right now, IT STINKS!” Enten declared.

Biden has a lowly 37 percent approval rating on the economy.

The analyst then noted that Donald Trump was so hated by leftists at this point in his presidency, that his approval was driven down, but it is still higher than Joe Biden’s at the same stage:

Enten recently noted that “Trump is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”

