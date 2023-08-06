CNN Admits Biden’s Poll Numbers ‘Stink,’ Predicts Trump Will Win 2024 Election

They say even a stopped clock is right twice a day, and the failing news network CNN got two things right on Thursday – Joe Biden’s poll numbers “stink,” and Donald Trump is in a “historically strong position” to win the 2024 election.

CNN Analyst Harry Enten also admitted that Biden is flailing so badly, more people at this point trust Congressional Republicans that they do Biden on the most significant issues, calling it a “very worrying sign” for his chances of a second term.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

CNN POLL: "More people actually trust congressional Republicans than President Biden on the most important issues of the day." pic.twitter.com/GbwgkL4r6P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

Enten also noted that Biden’s approval on the economy hasn’t improved no matter how many times he bumbles his way through a speech claiming his “Bidenomics” strategy is working:

"Biden's overall approval rating, and his approval rating on the economy, really hasn't gotten much better," says CNN's Harry Enten.



"Inflation, yes, it's down compared to a year ago — but compared to two years ago, it's still WAY UP." pic.twitter.com/EnZ3qkV2vw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

“If you look at Joe Biden’s approval on the economy right now, IT STINKS!” Enten declared.

Biden has a lowly 37 percent approval rating on the economy.

CNN: "If you look at Joe Biden's approval on the economy right now, IT STINKS" pic.twitter.com/N8cmOZeo26 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

The analyst then noted that Donald Trump was so hated by leftists at this point in his presidency, that his approval was driven down, but it is still higher than Joe Biden’s at the same stage:

CNN: "We always said Donald Trump had such a low approval rating, right? But if you look, what you see is that Donald Trump’s approval rating was actually slightly larger than Joe Biden’s was at this point." pic.twitter.com/UscJVY3cXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2023

Enten recently noted that “Trump is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”