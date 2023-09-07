Confronted With Data Showing Masks Don’t Work, Fauci Says He Hopes People Will Still Wear Them

Dr Anthony Fauci is still refusing to stop recommending the wearing of face masks despite being presented with a study showing that they have no effect on preventing the spread of covid.

Biden’s former covid czar was confronted with the data on Saturday by a CNN anchor no less.

When Fauci claimed “there have been many studies indicate the benefit of wearing masks,” Anchor Michael Smerconish brought up the Cochrane review of masks. This is just one of umpteen studies that have all found that the face coverings do little to nothing against transmission of the virus.

Fauci squirmingly admitted:“When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong” but then went on to suggest people should continue wearing them anyway.

He claimed “There are other studies, Michael, that show at an individual level, for individuals they might be protective”.

Senator Rand Paul was one of many who slammed Fauci for spreading “more subterfuge”:

Fauci admits that masks don’t work for the public at large but still absurdly claims masks work on an individual basis. More subterfuge. pic.twitter.com/UcjOa8flkr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2023

It’s really hard to assume Fauci’s disastrous “mistakes” were in good faith when he refuses to acknowledge obvious facts that don’t require a PhD to decipher. It looks a lot more like “TRUST THE SCIENCE!” only applies when it suits Fauci’s personal or political narrative. https://t.co/nBk8YSIIfw — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) September 3, 2023

Summit News reports: Elsewhere during the interview Fauci said he hopes people will comply with wearing masks again, while stating “we’re not talking there’s forcing anybody to do anything.”

He continued, “We’re not talking about mandates or forcing anybody but when you have a situation where the volume of cases in society gets to a reasonably high level, particularly the vulnerable, those who are elderly, and those with underlying conditions are going to be more susceptible and vulnerable if they do get infected to get severe disease leading to hospitalization.”

“I would hope that if in fact we get to the point where the volume of cases is such an organization’s like the CDC recommend, CDC doesn’t mandate anything, I mean, recommends that people wear masks, I would hope that they abide by the recommendation and take into account the risk to themselves and to their families,” Fauci further stated.

He continued, “People keep thinking that the federal government is going to mandate that you wear a mask, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “But there may be individual institutions, organizations that are going to say, if you want to come to work, you’ve got to wear a mask.”

Here is the full interview:

After all the lies and unneccessary deaths and illness, most people are waiting to see this: