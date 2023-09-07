UK Regulator Aprroves Updated Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Jab For Everyone Aged 6 Months & Over

The UK drug regulator has approved an updated ‘Covid vaccine’ made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The jab allegedly targets only the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

According to the Bill Gates funded Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above.

The Gates Foundation also happens to own major shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech.

You will be pleased to hear that the adapted jab works in the same way as the original vaccine according to the UK government.

MSN reports: MHRA’s approval for the shot follows the European regulator’s clearance last week.

Besides Pfizer-BioNTech, other vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax have also created so-called monovalent versions of their shots that target only the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus.

While the U.S. expects to deploy all three vaccines in the fall season, the UK plans to deploy the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the autumn immunization campaign.

XBB.1.5 was the most dominant variant globally earlier this year, which led the regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to select it as the target for coronavirus vaccines.