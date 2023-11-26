Conor McGregor Investigated For ‘Hate Speech’ After Condemning Migrant’s Child Stabbing Spree

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is being investigated by Irish authorities for “hate speech” after daring to express his opinion that children should not be stabbed outside schools by immigrants.

During the past week, McGregor has been vocal about the impact mass immigration is having on his native Ireland, stating “Ireland, we are at war,” in relation to the chronic housing shortage that has made life unaffordable for many citizens.

“Do not let any irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war,” he added.

Do not let any irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2023

Following the stabbing of three children by an Algerian immigrant in Dublin, the former UFC champion slammed authorities for targeting Irish citizens who staged fiery but mostly peaceful protests in response to the lack of justice for the crime.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today,” he posted on X. “Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place.”

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

McGregor’s posts are now under official investigation.

🇮🇪 According to the Sunday Times, @TheNotoriousMMA is being investigated by the Gardai for "online hate speech"



Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration.



This state… pic.twitter.com/Kj2RBsCbiy — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) November 26, 2023

Via Modernity:

“McGregor’s posts are being assessed by the gardai, the Irish police, as part of an inquiry into the dissemination of online hate speech,” reports the Times.

“Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration,” remarked Keith Woods

“This state is at war with its own people,” he added.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar reacted to the stabbings and the riots by announcing new hate speech laws to target those who are upset about children being attacked outside primary schools in broad daylight.