Democrats Unironically Vote To Censor RFK Jr During Hearing on Censorship

House Democrats have unironically voted to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a committee hearing regarding the government’s illegal censorship of Americans.

On Thursday, the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing to discuss the Biden regime’s role in unconstitutionally censoring Americans’ free speech.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The hearing was called in response to the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit and the collusion between the alphabet agencies and Big Tech to censor conservatives online as exposed in the Twitter Files.

During the hearing, Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) urged members to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to block him from talking about censorship.

“I move that we remove into executive session because Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable, antisemitic, and anti-Asian comments as recently as last week,” she angrily stated.

WATCH:

Democrats vote to censor RFK JR during the hearing re government censorship 😂😂😂



You can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/2X5DqfeB5X — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 20, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: One of the issues for the Democrats was a recent comment made by Kennedy about Covid.

The corporate media twisted Kennedy’s comments out of context and used the false claims to smear President Joe Biden’s main rival in the Democrat 2024 primary.

Kennedy fired back during the hearing with a powerful unscripted speech that was met with roaring applause.

“The New York Post story is mistaken,” RFK Jr. said.

“I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.

“I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews.

“In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons.

“I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.”

WATCH: