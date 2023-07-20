Joe Rogan: Epstein Had Blackmail Material on ‘Child Rapist’ Bill Clinton

Joe Rogan claims that billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had compromising material on former president Bill Clinton involving the sexual abuse of minors.

Rogan dropped the bombshell during a recent show with comedian Duncan Trussell, and mentioned the infamous painting Epstein had of Clinton wearing a blue dress and the fact that “Slick Willy” flew on Epstein’s plane dozens of times.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“That painting is like: ‘I got you, bitch. You know he knows about it. Imagine if I knew some horrible dark secrets about you and you came over to my house and I have a giant painting of you,” Rogan pointed out.

“Right when you walk into the front door of you in a dress and I’m like, ‘Hey buddy.’”

“And now you kind of control a president. Holy s–t,” Trussell responded.

Per The New York Post: