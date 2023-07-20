John Kirby Claims UFOs Are Having A “Real Impact” On US Air Force Pilots

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby has claimed that UFOs are having a “real impact” on the ability of US Air Force pilots to operate.
Kirby made the comments on Tuesday just ahead of a major hearing scheduled to take place in the House next week.
He also said that unanswered questions surrounding UFOs must now be treated as a ‘legitimate issue’.
Responding to a reporters question on unidentified aerial phenomena, he said: “We wouldn’t have stood up an organisation at the Pentagon to analyse and try to collect and coordinate the way these sightings are reported if we didn’t take it seriously”
“I mean, some of these phenomena we know have already had an impact on our training ranges for, you know, when pilots are out trying to do training in the air and they see these things, they’re not sure what they are and it can have an impact on their ability to perfect their skills. So it already had an impact here,” Kirby said, admitting that the military does not know “what they are.”
“Now we’re not saying what they are or what they’re not, we’re saying that there’s something our pilots are seeing, we’re saying it has had an effect on some of our training operations, and so we wanna get to the bottom of it. We wanna understand it better”
InfoWars reports: In announcing the upcoming hearing, Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett tweeted Monday “We’re done with the cover-ups.”
