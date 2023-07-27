Disturbing Video Shows Police Rescuing 6 Abused Children From Dog Cages In Las Vegas Hotel Room

Las Vegas police have rescued six children who had been locked in dog cages and sexually abused inside a hotel room.

Las Vegas Metro Police arrested 33-year-old Amanda Stamper and 31-year-old Travis Doss on June 11 after she called 911 from a Walgreens store that was near their residence at an extended stay hotel unit.

Court documents alleged that Stamper told police Doss had told her that he had kicked one of the children in the head and that he believed the child was dead. He allegedly told her he was going to place the child in a body bag. Watch:

The Blaze report: Body camera video showed police arriving at the unit and asking for the children to open the door. When they refused, police had a maintenance worker convince them to let the officers inside.

The video shows police entering the unit and finding two children in what appear to be dog kennels. Four other children were in the unit. All showed signs of child sexual abuse, and all were aged 11 or under.

The two caged children were aged 9 and 11 years old but had trouble walking after they were released, according to police.

One of the children allegedly had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated.” That boy told police he hadn’t eaten in days and that his father would beat him with cords and belts.

Police said the child would have likely died if they had not taken him to the hospital.

Court documents alleged that all of the children had “marks from their neck down.”

A grand jury indicted Doss of 38 counts of felony child abuse and Stamper of 7 counts of felony child abuse. Doss was also indicted on charges of first-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking, and living off of the earnings of a prostitute.

Stamper later told KLAS-TV that she was a victim of abuse from Doss and that he had forced her into prostitution. She claimed that she had no control over Doss and that he would withhold food as a punishment. Stamper said that she had a biological child, a 2-year-old, but that she was a stepmother to the six children of Doss.

“I just wanted them to be safe in the end, like, and I wanted everybody out of it. I just wanted him incarcerated, I just knew if he was incarcerated that everybody will be safe,” she said.

Stamper also said that there were two other children beside the six involved in the case and that she was pregnant with another child.

Vegas police said it was one of the worst cases of abuse they had ever seen.