Schiff Blasted For Saying GOP Want To Impeach Biden Without Evidence

Adam Schiff was mocked by conservatives on social media this week after he suggested that Republicans wanted to impeach President Biden without any evidence.

On Wednesday Schiff, D-Calif., told FOX Business: “The Republican desire to impeach someone, anyone, no matter whether there’s any evidence, just shows how they have descended into chaos”.

Fox News reports: He was responding to rumblings from members of the GOP that impeaching President Biden over his alleged ties to his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings and alleged pay schemes is on the table.

But Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager against President Donald Trump, was widely mocked on social media for supporting the two impeachments against Trump as well as pushing the Russian collusion narrative. All three instances, according to conservatives, were predicated on flimsy evidence.

“This coming from the man who said ‘there is collusion in plain sight’ about Trump!” former GOP Congressman Doug Collins tweeted. “What a joke!”

“Democrats impeached Trump for a PHONE CALL!!!!” conservative commentator Graham Allen tweeted. “We have evidence of bribery and we will not be silenced by KNOWN LIAR Adam Schiff.”

“The pot calling the kettle black,” former Trump adviser and longtime political operative Roger Stone tweeted. “Lying con artist Adam []Schiff must be prosecuted for treason. If it’s Schiff flush it”