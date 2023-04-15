The man who leaked hundreds of classified U.S. military documents says he has evidence that the Buffalo mass shooting was an inside job by the U.S. intelligence agencies.

Jack Teixeira took home classified documents from his job on a military base and then shared these documents on Discord, according to reports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Most of the leaked documents contained truth bombs about the Russia-Ukraine war that exposed the propaganda being fed to Western audiences by the mainstream media and government officials.

However, according to some Discord users, some of the documents contain evidence that the U.S. government knew in advance about the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo and deliberately did nothing to stop it.

Wkbw.com reports: The Post reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents.The documents were only intended to be seen by the users in the group, but subsequently leaked onto other online platforms.

In late May, it was reported that a retired federal agent may have known about plans for the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in advance. At the time, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo declined to comment. The FBI office in Buffalo did not respond to our request.