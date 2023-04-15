WEF-Controlled British Government To Outlaw Flying by 2050

The British government has unveiled plans to make air travel illegal by 2050 as part of its commitment to the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ agenda for humanity.

1. Reminder of what ‘net zero’ really means. This graphic from UK Govt FIRES project. Key points: all airports except Heathrow, Belfast & Glasgow to close by 2030. NO FLYING at all by 2050. No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030; by 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today’s level. pic.twitter.com/0s0dI9kAHK — Prof Norman Fenton (@profnfenton) April 9, 2023

According to this graphic released by the U.K. Government-funded FIRES project, the United Kingdom aims to achieve ‘Absolute Net Zero’ by 2050.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dailysceptic.org reports: Now, for clarification ‘Net Zero’ means total greenhouse gas emissions (including methane) must be less than their removals (such as from planting trees). The FIRES report instead focused on an absolute zero target because they recognise the absence of novel revolutionary scalable technologies for 1) capture and removal of these gases and 2) non-fossil fuel mass transportation and energy production. In other words, if you realistically want to achieve the Net Zero target by 2050 you essentially have to go for absolute zero.

My twitter thread highlighed the eye-watering points that the strategy required:

All airports in the U.K. except Heathrow, Belfast and Glasgow to close by 2030.

No flying at all by 2050.

No new petrol or diesel cars by 2030.

By 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today’s level.

Food, heating and energy restricted to 60% of today’s level by 2050.

Beef and lamb to be phased out by 2050.

I said that, apart from the extreme limitations on personal freedom and travel, this means either a colder, hungrier population or massive depopulation.

Within less than 24 hours the tweet had amassed well over three million impressions (by far the highest I’ve ever achieved).

And, whereas three years solid work undertaking Covid data analysis and exposing the manipulation and flaws of the entire ‘official’ narrative had never led to a single mainstream media article or interview, I was invited on to Laura Ingraham’s popular Fox News show last night to speak about this.

(The interview was actually pre-recorded an hour before it was aired and quite a lot of what I said for context, such as the Covid lockdown trial run and new technology challenges, didn’t make the cut.)

So, although the FIRES report is not new it seems that finally people are waking up to the lunacy of the Government’s Net Zero target and why it is doomed to fail (as explained by Professor Michael Kelly).

But it’s still a surprise that it is a surprise to so many. All of this is consistent with UN/WEF Agenda 21, the UN ‘World at 2050′ agenda, and the WEF Great Reset with its ‘Build Back Better’ in which you’ll “own nothing and be happy”, and eat bugs instead of meat.