Dr Phil Tells The View Hosts: Kids Suffered More From Covid Lockdowns Than The Virus

Former TV host Dr. Phil McGraw managed to rattle “The View” hosts this week when he joined them to discuss, among other things, the negative impact Covid lockdowns had on children.

The 73 year old TV personality and author said “school children suffered, and will suffer more from the mismanagement of Covid than they will from the exposure to Covid.”

In response co-host Sunny Hostin said : “There was also a pandemic going on…” and Whoppi Goldberg added: “They were trying to save kids’ lives. We know a lot of folks who died during this…”

However, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took to social media to thank Dr Phil.

He wrote: “Thank you @DrPhil. An entire generation was set back by COVID mismanagement. Our kids suffered and will continue to reap the consequences. I’ve yet to see any accountability for those in power.”

Explaining how the U.S. saw a sharp increase in depression, anxiety and suicides among kids soon after the mass rollout of smartphones, Dr. Phil said "the same agencies" that knew smartphone technology was bad for children were behind Covid lockdowns.

He said these federal agencies “shut down the schools for two years,” asking, “Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these kids?”

“And by the way, when they shut it down, they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children that were being abused and sexually molested, and in fact they sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers with nobody to watch…” Dr. Phil added.

The gossiping propagandists on the show immediately parroted “a lot of people died” during the Covid pandemic in an attempt at justifying the ridiculous Covid school lockdowns.

“Not schoolchildren,” Dr. Phil told Whoopi Goldberg.

She answered by claiming “we’re lucky” schoolchildren didn’t die in large numbers during the Covid pandemic and suggested that was only the case because they were kept out of schools.

Anna Navarro chimed in, asking, “Are you saying no schoolchildren died of Covid?”

Dr. Phil responded, “I’m saying it was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group and they suffered and will suffer more from the mismanagement of Covid than they will from the exposure to Covid and that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.”

The crowd erupted with applause after the comment and Goldberg appeared visibly upset.

During another part of his appearance, Dr. Phil described his recent visit to the southern border and said a top Border Patrol official told him American tax dollars are being spent on sending many of the children coming into the country into sex slavery.