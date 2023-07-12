Dylan Mulvaney Threatens To Leave America Unless Conservatives Stop Boycotting Her Products

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is threatening to leave the United States and move to Peru unless conservative Americans stop boycotting Bud Light and other products she has endorsed.

Addressing the scandal in a TikTok video this month, Mulvaney trashed America and made the promise to flee the country for “greener pastures” in South America if conservatives don’t stop making life a “living hell.“

Mulvaney, 26, has been at the center of multiple scandals this year – having caused a storm of outrage after partnering with Bud Light in April, knocking millions off the value of the beer company.

Declaring the need to “find herself”, Mulvaney has announced she has undertaken a solo journey in South America to reconnect with herself, frolic with llamas, and take ahyhuasca with shamans.

Mulvaney told fans in a series of videos, which included posing with a llama: “Okay surprise! I’m in Peru! I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this so beautiful.”

“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get get better eventually.”

Meanwhile last month, Mulvaney broke her silence on Bud Light to slam the embattled beer brand for failing to support her amid the fallout from their disastrous campaign.

The 26-year-old on Instagram addressed the debacle, which has seen Anheuser-Busch lose more than $20million in market cap value since the disastrous promotion for March Madness.

Speaking to her 1.8 million followers, Mulvaney said: “I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I’ve been scared to leave my house.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all.

“Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. There’s should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us.

“I have been ridiculed in public I’ve been followed and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”