Elon Musk Says ‘Synthetic mRNA’ Will Change The World: ‘We Can Turn Humans Into Butterflies’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has continued sharing his enthusiasm for “synthetic mNRA,” writing on his X platform that the tech has “incredible potential” as a “digital medicine.”

Responding to a post by liberal social media personality Ed Krassenstein who wrote “mRNA technology will save millions of American lives in the future, if Republicans don’t get in the way,” Musk said, “Synthetic mRNA has incredible potential!”

"Synthetic mRNA is basically digital medicine with incredible potential."



Not my words.



Elon's. pic.twitter.com/0Tqh3tflCp — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 8, 2024

It’s not the first time Musk has gone on record enthusing about how “synthetic mRNA” has the potential to change the world. According to Musk, synthetic mRNA is digital medicine that operates as a computer program capable of rewriting the human genome.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I think there are going to be a lot of breakthroughs on the medical front,” said Musk. “Particularly around synthetic mRNA.”

“You can basically doing anything with synthetic RNA… DNA… It’s like a computer program,” continued Musk.

“With effort that’s not too crazy, you can probably stop aging. You can basically do anything. You can turn someone into a friggin’ butterfly if you want, with the right DNA sequence.” Watch:

During the pandemic, Musk announced Telsa was building “RNA microfactories” for German vaccine maker CureVac.

Tesla, as a side project, is building RNA microfactories for CureVac & possibly others — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

Musk’s enthusiasm for mRNA appears to remain undimmed despite acknowledging in September 2023 that a Covid booster shot almost sent him to hospital.

At the time, Musk expressed concerns about the vaccine’s effectiveness and potential side effects, questioning the claims of 100% efficacy.

“I think efficacy changes are a result of new strains and the vaccine immunity wearing off. It’s stupid anyone ever claimed it was 100% effective. No vaccine is 100% fool-proof,” said Musk.

He also explained the incident that almost landed him in hospital after taking his third mRNA dose in the form of a Covid booster.

“As for myself, I got original Covid before the vaccine was out (mild cold symptoms) and had to get three vaccines for travel. The third shot almost sent me to hospital,” he tweeted. However, he did not mention the symptoms that he suffered.