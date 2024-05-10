Top Doctor Claims Highest Kill Rate In History Caused By Covid Jabs

Board certified OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp has claimed that the covid jabs “are the most lethal and injurious drug ever rolled out”.

The obstetrician-gynecologist is now calling on attorneys to sue Institutions that forced the shots on babies & pregnant women.

Dr Thorp joined The Alex Jones Show to discuss the aftermath of the experimental covid ‘vaccines’.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During the show he told Jones: “if you calculate the injured-to-kill ratio, it’s unprecedented in warfare and medicine.”