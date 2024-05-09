18-Yr-Old Barron Trump Vows To Destroy The ‘New World Order’ As He Enters Political Arena

Barron Trump has vowed to continue his father’s political legacy and destroy the New World Order as he enters the political arena for the first time at the age of just 18 years.

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron has not graduated high school yet, but he’s already headed into the political big leagues and he is determined to support his father’s political agenda.

The Republican Party of Florida announced the 18-year-old as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, per a copy of the results.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A Trump campaign official confirmed Barron “is very interested in our nation’s political process.”

Donald Trump recently lamented that he wouldn’t be able to witness Barron Trump graduate high school given his trial in Manhattan, but the judge relented to allow him to attend next week’s ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in suburban West Palm Beach.

Barron Trump hasn’t announced his career intentions after graduation however it is understood he intends to pursue a political career in Florida to support his father.

The GOP delegates including Barron will gather at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Politico report: Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power held a phone call on Wednesday night with delegation leaders, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and is on the platform committee for the Republican National Convention.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Power said in a statement.

TRENDING: Doctors Ordered To Euthanize MILLIONS of Vaccinated Patients to Cover-Up ‘Disturbing’ Side Effects

Though the list has several Trump family members, it also includes leaders across the GOP Florida ecosystem.

Among them are officials who endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, state Speaker Designate Danny Perez and Senate President Designate Ben Albritton. Pam Bondi, Florida’s former attorney general who ran super PACs supporting Trump, is an at-large delegate, as is state Sen. Randy Fine, who flipped his support during the 2024 GOP presidential primary from DeSantis to Trump.

Polling shows Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Florida by more than 10 points. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020.