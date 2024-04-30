Epstein Victim Names VIPs Who ‘Rape and Torture Kids for Satan’

Alandra Markman was born into a global Satanic cult and was ritually abused and tortured throughout his childhood.

Markman then turned whistleblower to the Satanic ritual abuse atrocities that he experienced at the hands of some of the world’s most powerful and famous people, including Jeffrey Epstein.

Rumors regarding the depraved pedophilic tastes of the elite have been circulating the world for centuries, but it takes a very brave and principled person to risk their life to speak out about what they have experienced.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The global elite are determined to suppress information of this kind. Videos and blog posts are routinely scrubbed from the internet. Brave whistleblowers are often murdered in bizarre, sickening ways as a warning to others.

That’s why what Alandra Markman has to say is vitally important. Watch:

Alanda Markman has gone on record describing the moment he was invited to join the pedophile elite. But there was just one condition. To prove himself, he was expected to give his consent to the horrors being perpetrated by the VIP elite.

That is when he began to “malfunction”, to use his word, and he decided to become a whistleblower and expose the Satanic system of the global elite who simply cannot source enough babies and young children to satiate their evil needs.

Here in conversation with Anneke Lukas, Markman describes the “breeding compound” in Mexico that he was sent to by the satanic cult and where he was ritually tortured, abused and raped since birth.

We live in a society where 800,000 children are disappearing every single year and yet the media does not dare to discuss this at all. This is insanity.

Why are we allowing this to happen? Because the masses have been programmed from birth to go along with the mainstream narrative.

This dark force has been in control of our society for thousands of years going all the way back to ancient times.

All Illuminati families including the Rockefellers, the Du Ponts, the Bushes, go through 6 to 7 years of Satanic torture, rape, drugging and ritual blood sacrifices as children in order to turn them into secondary psychopaths.

This is what the old religion, the Moloch system is all about – creating secondary psychopaths who have had the flickering flame of humanity inside them snuffed out like a candle.

As Markman and Anneke Lukas understand, simply saying “I DO NOT CONSENT” goes some way to dispelling the power the occult elite hold over us.

Those interested in learning more about the occult elite will understand that information is hard to come by. This should not come as a surprise as the term “occult”, literally means “hidden”. It also means “reserved to those in the know” as it is only communicated to those who are deemed worthy of the knowledge.

It is not taught in schools nor is it ever discussed in the media.

Occult knowledge is NOT, however, considered ridiculous in occult circles. It is considered timeless and sacred. There is a long tradition of hermetic and occult knowledge being taught through secret societies originating from ancient Egyptians to Eastern Mystics, to the Knights Templar to modern day Freemasons.

Manly P. Hall, in his book Secret Teachings of All Ages, referred to occult knowledge as the “inner wisdom” and explained that it has always been concealed from the masses, for whom a “simpler code” had been devised.

The “simpler code” devised for the masses used to be organised religion. It has now become the Temple of the Mainstream Mass Media and it preaches on a daily basis extreme materialism, spiritual vacuosity and a self-centered, individualistic existence.

This is exactly the opposite of the attributes required to become a truly free individual, as taught by all great philosophical schools of thought.

The elite do not want us to be free individuals. They are desperate to keep us enslaved.

After all, a dumbed-down population is easier to deceive and to manipulate.

As Thomas Jefferson said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be.”

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to continue educating the masses about the power structures that rule this world and the elite who are hell bent on enslaving the masses. I urge you to join us in our mission to wake up as many people as possible.

Subscribe to the People’s Voice on Rumble if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content, and check out the new free speech forum on thepeoplesvoice.tv. We look forward to seeing you there.